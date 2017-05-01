s2h team





Photo: Shah Dekson



A brace of penalty corner goals by Junior World Cup gold medallist Harmanpreet Single and a magical number from Mandeep Singh helped India outplay first-quarter-dominant New Zealand for a fluent 3-0 win to inch towards medal claim in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh, Malaysia.





India piled up a 2-0 lead at half time and then the second goal of Harmanpreet Singh ended the hopes of New Zealand, who dominated the first quarter despite unable to move the scoreboard due to excellent goal keeping by PR Sreejesh. Yesterday, India squandered lead twice to draw Great Britain 2-2.



India's dominance can be gauged by the fact that it had 7-2 advantage in getting penalty corners, though India could manage only two successfully.



Keeping up its attacking spree, Manpreet Singh Sr led India built up 2-0 lead at half time in the opening match of the second day of 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh.



The last edition finalist had anxious moments in the first half when New Zealand, aided with long passes, penetrated Indian citadel often, and came close to take the lead at least thrice.



New Zealand's early penalty corner posed India a real threat, but Sreejesh stretched his left leg sufficiently to deflect a low flick.



Sreejesh twice stopped field attempts from NZ's left flank attack.



India on the other hand were relentless in attacks, but missed out on a couple of sitters.



However the breakthrough came when Mandeep Singh, lurking near goalie, could gauge the height of Chenglensana's hit from deep left edge of D, and deflect into goal (1-0). Shortly later, Harmanpreet Singh sent whiplash of a grounder to the far corner of the net to enlarge the lead (2-0). He got two more chances in the first half, but on both occasions the stop was not perfect, perhaps the new turf playing traunt.



The sides changes sides with India establishing 2-0 lead



Stick2Hockey.com