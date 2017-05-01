by S. Ramaguru





Out of my way: Australia’s Joshua Pollard (right) in action against Malaysia’s Faiz Helmi Jali in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh yesterday. — RONNIE CHIN/The Star



IPOH: Defending champions Australia taught Malaysia a goal-scoring lesson, strolling to a convincing 6-1 win at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament.





It was a no-contest from the onset with the Australians dominating play and being clinical in front of goal.



Tom Craig and Trent Mitton hit a hat-trick each to put Australia, who were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by neighbours New Zealand in their opening match on Saturday, on top of the six-team standings on four points.



Malaysia are last on one point from the opening 1-1 draw with Japan.







It took Australia only 11 minutes to break the deadlock with Craig connecting with a Matt Dawson pass to beat Malaysia goalkeeper S. Kumar.



Soon after, the Malaysians had three penalty corners. But each time their execution was poor and failed to get the desired result.



Australia then punished Malaysia for their profligacy with two quick goals. Mitton scored in the 23th minute and added his second in the 27th minute.



Craig was on target twice in the 38th and 44th minutes to complete his hat-trick. Mitton followed suit by scoring his third in the 58th minute.



Malaysia’s consolation strike came in the 42nd minute through a penalty stroke conversion by Faizal Saari.



Earlier, Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace to lead India to their first win after thumping New Zealand 3-0.



India, who drew 2-2 with Britain on Saturday, had seven penalty corners and they converted two through drag flick specialist Harmanpreet in the 27th and 47th minutes.



Mandeep Singh had earlier given India the lead after he deflected a bouncing ball past goalkeeper Devon Manchester in the 23rd minute.



“I am happy with the result, but not the way we performed. But there is always room for improvement,” said India coach Roelant Olthmans.



In another match, Britain defeated Japan 5-3 in the highest scoring game to date.



Barry Middleton (3rd), David Goodfield (12th), Sam Ward (15th), Tom Carson (32nd) and Alan Forsyth (52nd). Japan replied through Kenta Tanaka (14th and 38th) and Kota Watanabe (49th).



The Star of Malaysia