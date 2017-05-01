By Jugjet Singh



AUSTRALIA hammered Malaysia 6-1 in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh Sunday.





Only Faizal Shaari managed to score against the Aussies off a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, while the six were scored by hat-trick heroes Tom Craig (11th, 38th, 44th) and Trent Mitton (23rd, 27th, 58th).



In another match, drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India bounced back from a lack lustre first quarter performance to beat New Zealand 3-0 Zealand in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup yesterday.



However, the matches were delayed by an hour again, as a lashing thunderstorm hit Ipoh and the Malaysian match was played after Press Time.



New Zealand and India went into the match in search of a first win in the tournament.



The Kiwis played to a 1-1 draw against defending champions and World No 2 Australia in Saturday’s opening encounter while the Indians, placed sixth on the FIH world Rankings, emerged with a 2-2 draw after a gruelling session against Britain.



Led by S.V. Sunil, who earned his 200th international cap yesterday, India’s attacking machinery got its act together in the second quarter with a series of quick counter attacks, earned three penalty corners and broke the deadlock.



Mandeep Singh deflected a bouncing ball past Harry Gibson in the 23rd minute via open play to go 1-0 ahead and Harmanpreet Singh swept a powerful drag flick three minutes before the end of the quarter to double the score.



Harmanpreet nailed the third in the 47th.



India coach Roelant Oltmans said: "I am happy with the results. I only prefer to win. But I am not happy with the way we performed although we did expect New Zealand to play a different way. After the first quarter we had completely dominated the game."



In another match, Britain pulled off a stunning 5-3 victory over Japan, thanks to a late goal from Alan Forsyth.



The Britons lived up to their promise of making a strong comeback against the Japanese following an exciting 2-2 draw against India on Saturday.



RESULTS: India 3 New Zealand 0, Japan 3 Britain 5, Australia 6 Malaysia 1.



MONDAY: REST DAY.



TUESDAY: India v Australia (4pm), New Zealand v Japan (6pm), Malaysia v Britain (8.30pm).



STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts

AUSTRALIA 2 1 1 0 7 2 4

INDIA 2 1 1 0 5 2 4

BRITAIN 2 1 1 0 7 5 4

MALAYSIA 2 0 1 1 2 7 1

N ZEALAND 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

JAPAN 2 0 1 1 4 6 1



