Aust outclass Malaysia
By Jugjet Singh
AUSTRALIA hammered Malaysia 6-1 in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh Sunday.
Only Faizal Shaari managed to score against the Aussies off a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, while the six were scored by hat-trick heroes Tom Craig (11th, 38th, 44th) and Trent Mitton (23rd, 27th, 58th).
In another match, drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India bounced back from a lack lustre first quarter performance to beat New Zealand 3-0 Zealand in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup yesterday.
However, the matches were delayed by an hour again, as a lashing thunderstorm hit Ipoh and the Malaysian match was played after Press Time.
New Zealand and India went into the match in search of a first win in the tournament.
The Kiwis played to a 1-1 draw against defending champions and World No 2 Australia in Saturday’s opening encounter while the Indians, placed sixth on the FIH world Rankings, emerged with a 2-2 draw after a gruelling session against Britain.
Led by S.V. Sunil, who earned his 200th international cap yesterday, India’s attacking machinery got its act together in the second quarter with a series of quick counter attacks, earned three penalty corners and broke the deadlock.
Mandeep Singh deflected a bouncing ball past Harry Gibson in the 23rd minute via open play to go 1-0 ahead and Harmanpreet Singh swept a powerful drag flick three minutes before the end of the quarter to double the score.
Harmanpreet nailed the third in the 47th.
India coach Roelant Oltmans said: "I am happy with the results. I only prefer to win. But I am not happy with the way we performed although we did expect New Zealand to play a different way. After the first quarter we had completely dominated the game."
In another match, Britain pulled off a stunning 5-3 victory over Japan, thanks to a late goal from Alan Forsyth.
The Britons lived up to their promise of making a strong comeback against the Japanese following an exciting 2-2 draw against India on Saturday.
RESULTS: India 3 New Zealand 0, Japan 3 Britain 5, Australia 6 Malaysia 1.
MONDAY: REST DAY.
TUESDAY: India v Australia (4pm), New Zealand v Japan (6pm), Malaysia v Britain (8.30pm).
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
AUSTRALIA 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
INDIA 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
BRITAIN 2 1 1 0 7 5 4
MALAYSIA 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
N ZEALAND 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
JAPAN 2 0 1 1 4 6 1
Jugjet's World of Field Hockey