Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Aust outclass Malaysia

Published on Monday, 01 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

AUSTRALIA hammered Malaysia 6-1 in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh Sunday.



Only Faizal Shaari managed to score against the Aussies off a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, while the six were scored by hat-trick heroes Tom Craig (11th, 38th, 44th) and Trent Mitton (23rd, 27th, 58th).

In another match, drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India bounced back from a lack lustre first quarter performance to beat New Zealand 3-0 Zealand in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup yesterday.

However, the matches were delayed by an hour again, as a lashing thunderstorm hit Ipoh and the Malaysian match was played after Press Time.

New Zealand and India went into the match in search of a first win in the tournament.

The Kiwis played to a 1-1 draw against defending champions and World No 2 Australia in Saturday’s opening encounter while the Indians, placed sixth on the FIH world Rankings, emerged with a 2-2 draw after a gruelling session against Britain.

Led by S.V. Sunil, who earned his 200th international cap yesterday, India’s attacking machinery got its act together in the second quarter with a series of quick counter attacks, earned three penalty corners and broke the deadlock. 

Mandeep Singh deflected a bouncing ball past Harry Gibson in the 23rd minute via open play to go 1-0 ahead and Harmanpreet Singh swept a powerful drag flick three minutes before the end of the quarter to double the score.

Harmanpreet nailed the third in the 47th.

India coach Roelant Oltmans said: "I am happy with the results. I only prefer to win. But I am not happy with the way we performed although we did expect New Zealand to play a different way. After the first quarter we had completely dominated the game."

In another match, Britain pulled off a stunning 5-3 victory over Japan, thanks to a late goal from Alan Forsyth.

The Britons lived up to their promise of making a strong comeback against the Japanese following an exciting 2-2 draw against India on Saturday.

RESULTS: India 3 New Zealand 0, Japan 3 Britain 5, Australia 6 Malaysia 1.

MONDAY: REST DAY.

TUESDAY: India v Australia (4pm), New Zealand v Japan (6pm), Malaysia v Britain (8.30pm).

STANDINGS

           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts
AUSTRALIA  2  1  1  0  7  2  4
INDIA      2  1  1  0  5  2  4
BRITAIN    2  1  1  0  7  5  4
MALAYSIA   2  0  1  1  2  7  1
N ZEALAND  2  0  1  1  1  4  1
JAPAN      2  0  1  1  4  6  1

Jugjet's World of Field Hockey

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.