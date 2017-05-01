Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Stats Speak: Kookaburras sixth tennis score triumph over Malaysia in AZ history

Published on Monday, 01 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

It was 36th occasion when tennis score was registered in AZ Cup Intl. Hockey. Australia beat hosts Malaysia by 6-1, Tom Craig and Trent Mitton both have netted hat trick. Previously in 1983, 96, 2001, 2014(league) and 2014(final) Australian routs Malaysian, on Sunday it has happened sixth time.



India also beat mighty Kiwis 3-0, which is creditable win in 21st century for India against New Zealand. India has suffered 3-7(worst defeat) in 2011 AZ by Kiwis. Here are the statistical highlights of day-2:

Team

Penalty Corners

Goal Shots

Scores

Results

Obtained

Converted

Obtained

Converted

Australia

3

1

16

6

6-1

Won

India

7

2

11

3

3-0

Won

Great Britain

3

1

8

5

5-3

Won

New Zealand

1

0

4

0

0-3

Lost

Japan

1

0

5

3

3-5

Lost

Malaysia

4

0

4

1

1-6

Lost

 

Head to head: India-New Zealand

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

92

48

17

27

202

149

In AZ Cup

14

5

3

6

26

30

In 21st Century

40

13

9

18

70

77

 

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.