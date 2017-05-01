By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



It was 36th occasion when tennis score was registered in AZ Cup Intl. Hockey. Australia beat hosts Malaysia by 6-1, Tom Craig and Trent Mitton both have netted hat trick. Previously in 1983, 96, 2001, 2014(league) and 2014(final) Australian routs Malaysian, on Sunday it has happened sixth time.





India also beat mighty Kiwis 3-0, which is creditable win in 21st century for India against New Zealand. India has suffered 3-7(worst defeat) in 2011 AZ by Kiwis. Here are the statistical highlights of day-2:

Team Penalty Corners Goal Shots Scores Results Obtained Converted Obtained Converted Australia 3 1 16 6 6-1 Won India 7 2 11 3 3-0 Won Great Britain 3 1 8 5 5-3 Won New Zealand 1 0 4 0 0-3 Lost Japan 1 0 5 3 3-5 Lost Malaysia 4 0 4 1 1-6 Lost

Head to head: India-New Zealand

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 92 48 17 27 202 149 In AZ Cup 14 5 3 6 26 30 In 21st Century 40 13 9 18 70 77

Fieldhockey.com