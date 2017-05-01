Stats Speak: Kookaburras sixth tennis score triumph over Malaysia in AZ history
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
It was 36th occasion when tennis score was registered in AZ Cup Intl. Hockey. Australia beat hosts Malaysia by 6-1, Tom Craig and Trent Mitton both have netted hat trick. Previously in 1983, 96, 2001, 2014(league) and 2014(final) Australian routs Malaysian, on Sunday it has happened sixth time.
India also beat mighty Kiwis 3-0, which is creditable win in 21st century for India against New Zealand. India has suffered 3-7(worst defeat) in 2011 AZ by Kiwis. Here are the statistical highlights of day-2:
|
Team
|
Penalty Corners
|
Goal Shots
|
Scores
|
Results
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Australia
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
6
|
6-1
|
Won
|
India
|
7
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
3-0
|
Won
|
Great Britain
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
5
|
5-3
|
Won
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0-3
|
Lost
|
Japan
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
3-5
|
Lost
|
Malaysia
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
1-6
|
Lost
Head to head: India-New Zealand
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
92
|
48
|
17
|
27
|
202
|
149
|
In AZ Cup
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
26
|
30
|
In 21st Century
|
40
|
13
|
9
|
18
|
70
|
77
Fieldhockey.com