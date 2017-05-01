Day two of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup saw fixtures pitting teams from Asia against the rest of the world.





And after the three matches, it was the rest of the world that had the bragging rights as only India registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand.



Japan went down 3-5 to Great Britain while hosts Malaysia went down 1-6 to Australia.



For the second consecutive day matches were affected by adverse weather conditions with the match between Great Britain and Japan delayed by an hour.



Hosts Malaysia had no answer to attacking display of the Australians.



Two Australian players scored hat tricks - Tom Craig (11th, 38th, 44th) and Trent Mitton (23rd, 27th, 58th).



Malaysia scored their consolation through a penalty stroke converted by Faizal Saari in the 42nd minute.



"It was a far better performance then against New Zealand," said Aussie coach Colin Batch.



"But we need to improve on our consistency and the one day break will be handy before we take on India."



As for Malaysia, it was a rather lethargic performance coupled with loose marking.



"We were poor today but then again Australia are a class above," condensed Malaysian coach Stephen van Huizen.



"It's back to the drawing boards as we cannot make such defensive errors against Great Britain whom we meet next."



