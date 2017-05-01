Great Britain went on a scoring spree to defeat Japan 5-3 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





The Britons lived up to their promise of making a strong comeback against the Japanese following an exciting 2-2 draw against India on Saturday and did not waste much time as they camped inside the Japanese half.



And goal No 1 came just three minutes into the match via a good breakthrough from David Goodfield.



The midfielder relayed the ball to a waiting Barry Middleton who tapped it past goalkeeper Suguru Shimmoto to give Britain an early lead.



While Middleton played a role in Britain’s opening goal act, it was Goodfield who carved his name on the scorecard in 12th minute to double the lead after picking a pass from Jonathan Griffith to slot the ball past an onrushing Suguru.



The Japanese, the lowest ranked team here at world No 16, surprised Britain with a quick raid two minutes later and reduced the deficit through Kenta who sidestepped goalkeeper Harry Gibson to slot the ball into the net.



However, the joy in the Japanese camp was short lived as barely a minute later Sam Ward made it 3-1 from a goalmouth melee.



Suguru was replaced by Takashi Yoshikawa but let in a soft goal from Tom Carson in the 32nd minute from their third penalty corner attempt.



But what was expected to be an easy night for Great Britain turned out to be a nightmare as Japan came back blasting goal No 2 in the 39th minute via Tanaka while Kota Watanabe made it 4-3 by the 49th minute from open play.



Great Britain, however, escaped with dignity and pride intact on a cold night, thanks once again to the brilliant fightback from Alan Forsyth – the man who threw a spanner in India’s plans following a late goal to force a 2-2 draw on Saturday - with a 52nd field goal .



Forsyth’s goal ensured Great Britain won 5-3 for their first win and now brace for the biggest test against Stephen van Huizen’s Malaysia on Tuesday.



