Sunil, Dharamvir, Deepika for Arjuna consideration





Sardar Singh



Hockey India (HI) has recommended former National captain Sardar Singh for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour.





He was the youngest player to captain India when he led the side at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He has also received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015.



S.V. Sunil, Dharamvir Singh and Deepika have been recommended for the Arjuna Award while R.P. Singh and Sumrai Tete have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.



Coaches Sandeep Sangwan and Romesh Pathania have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.



A committee formed by the Sports Ministry will decide on the recommendations.



R.P. Singh represented the country at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups. Tete, a former Indian women’s captain and coach, was a member of the gold medal winning team at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.



Sunil is now a vital cog in the senior men’s team after his stellar performances in India’s recent success.



Deepika was instrumental in India’s first ever win at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy last year.



Dharamvir Singh was part of the Asian Games gold-medal winning team as well as the squad that won silver at the Commonwealth Games and bronze at Azlan Shah Cup in 2015.



The Hindu