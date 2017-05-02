s2h team







Women hockey stars Deepkia and Sumrai Tete, former's captain at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games, are among the LONG list of recommendations made by the national governing body, Hockey India, for consideration of various national level hours due this year.





Government of India, through Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, awards various categories of awards annually on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which is designated as National Sports Day.



Every national federation is expected to recommend their players, present and past, and coaches for the award to the Selection Committee, which will be constituted shortly. HI has again nominated Sardar Singh for Khel Ratna and Dharamvir for Arjuna this year.



Hockey India's Recommendations List is as follows:



SARDAR SINGH for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

SV SUNIL: Arjuna Award

DEEPIKA THAKUR: Arjuna Award

DHARAMVERR SINGH: Arjuna Award

SANDEEP SANGWAN: Dronacharya Award

ROMESH PATHANIA: Dronacharya Award

RP SINGH: Dhyan Chand Award

SUMRAI TETE: Dhyan Chand Award



Stick2Hockey.com