By BRIAN YONGA





Elizabeth Ngombo of Strathmore University (left) drives the ball with Pauline Naise of Amira Sailors in pursuit during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match at City park Stadium on May 1, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Pauline Naise scored a penalty stroke a minute to the end as Amira Sailors fought back to hold Strathmore University Gladiators 1-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Monday.





The students had taken a deserved lead in the 23th minute after a well worked short corner ended with Strathmore defender Elizabeth Ngombo finishing past Sailors keeper Rachel Kerubo.



In another encounter at the same venue, a wasteful Greensharks beat Parklands 2-0 in a men’s Premier League encounter courtesy of a brace from Victor Osiche.



Strathmore were unable to kill of the match and Sailors’ relenting pressure in the last two quarters finally bore fruit as Naise levelled matters from the spot after Susan Oketch was fouled by Jane Murage.



Strathmore stand-in coach Fred Oracha was pleased with the result despite the two dropped points.



“We should have scored a second goal to kill of Amiras and inexperienced played apart in us conceding at the very end. I am however impressed with how our new players are settling in to our playing systems,” Oracha told Nation Sport.



Strathmore, who won this fixture 2-0 last season, were without top scorer Gilly Okumu (knee injury) and Winnie Odongo (broken hand). The students however welcomed back international Caroline Njoki, who was making her first start of the season.



The early morning rain made it difficult for both teams to string along passes on the wet turf. The students settled well and created the game’s first chance after only seven minutes but Yvonne Karanja’s shot from a resulting short corner was blocked by the Amira defence.



Amira improved following the introduction of footballer cum hockey player Naise in the 10th minute. Naise set up a through pass from Susan Oketch but the forward was unable to apply the finishing touch. Strathmore missed Okumu’s killer instinct upfront with replacement Nancy Wanjue failing to shine in the opening quarter.



The students however took the lead deep in the second quarter with their second short corner of the match as Ngombo slipped the ball past Kerubo to the delight of her teammates.



Strathmore were almost punished minutes later as erratic defending allowed Naise to drive into the Strathmore circle but Oketch was again unable to apply the finishing touch.



The third quarter saw Amira intensify their hunt for a goal with Strathmore protecting their lead. Strathmore survived three penalty corners from their opponents to the relief of their supporters.



With the win seemingly in sight, Oketch was impeded as she made her way to goal and Naise coolly slotted the ball for the equaliser to break Strathmore hearts.



In the second match, Osiche converted a first half penalty stroke before making the points safe with a field goal five minutes to the end.



Daily Nation