

Beeston Girls' U18 Cup Winners 2017



Beeston retain their Girls’ U18 Cup title for a third year after beating Reading 6-1 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





It was only in the last ten minutes of the first half when Beeston broke deadlock with Esme Burge striking the loose ball from the rebound home. She then got her second of the game as she darted round the keeper to run the ball over the line to extend the lead. A through ball from Mimi Tarrrant found the end of Brownhills stick to sky the ball into the goal to give Beeston a 3-0 lead.



Early pressure from the bees in the second half forced the Reading defence to work hard. In the 44th minute a wonderful solo run down the right from Burge passed the ball across goal for Scutt to tap in at the near post to further Beestons lead.



Alice Huddleston got Beestons fifth when she pulled the keeper away from goal to strike the ball sweetly into the top corner of the goal. Reading didn’t give up and Captain Abbie Dixon beat the bees defence only for her shot to go just wide of goal. She was soon rewarded for her teams hard work as she put the rebound in on the reverse to pull one back for her side. Last minute of the game Scutt got her second to end the game 6-1 to finish the game.



Mimi Tarrant said; “It feels really great and it’s great to do it with this group of girls. They are an amazing bunch, for me it has been an amazing five years at Beeston so it’s really nice to finish off with a win.



It’s been great to have a coach load of supporters, to support us, our boys and the 2nd XI. It is a really great experience playing on this pitch. Great way to finish it off.” She will be off to Harvard University net year! We want to wish her the best of luck.



Girls’ U18 Cup



Reading (0) 1

Dixon (63)



Beeston (3) 6

Burge (30, 26) Scutt (69 44) Brownhill (34) Huddlestone (60)





Cheltenham U18 girls Plate



An assured and highly competent performance ensured Cheltenham travelled home as the Girls’ Under 18 Plate final victors after beating Sevenoaks.



In a skilful game where both teams also showed incredibly sportsmanship, it was Cheltenham who took the lead very early on as Sasha Green finished off a blistering attack with aplomb.



Their advantage was doubled in the 21st minute as Green then brilliantly flicked the ball past Megan Platts in the Sevenoaks goal.



The Kent-based side grew into the game after that and it became a very even affair but Katie Gleeson ensured Cheltenham finished off in style with the very last touch of the game, her flick squeezing over the line.



For Green, it was the perfect end to a successful season for her and her team and she was overjoyed to have scored on a pitch used during London 2012.



“I am really, really, really happy because we have played together for a long time - some of us more than nine years - and it’s a great way to end the season.



“It was really cool to score, I really can’t believe that I managed to score twice in the final.”



Girls’ U18 Plate



Sevenoaks 0



Cheltenham 3

Green (2, 21), Gleeson (70)



England Hockey Board Media release