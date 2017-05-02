

Surbiton U18 Cup Boys



Surbiton beat Beeston in a thrilling final to be crowned the Boys’ U18 Cup champions.





First goal came from Tom Dodwell who neatly pivoted on the spot round the keeper to push the ball over the line to give his side an early lead. Surbiton applied the pressure but the Bees defence was resilient in keeping the ball out of the goal.



After a misplaced pass from the Surbiton defence, Gareth Griffiths tried to spectacularly beat the keeper by lobbing the ball over him but landing in the roof of the goal. Surbiton extended their lead by Zach Wallace volleying in the loose ball in a scrappy circle.



Beeston opened the second half with a goal from a well worked penalty corner for captain Ollie Rogerson to find the back board. The fans were in disbelief as Wallace shot bobbles across the goal line but not in the goal!



Surbiton furthered their lead from a penalty corner as Ben Park neatly lifted the rebound over the keeper to make it 3-1. Beeston were determined not to be beaten and after a few penalty corners in their favour Sookias calmly hit it home to give Beeston a second goal.



With ten minutes left to play a red card left Beeston with ten men which left Surbiton to capitalise on, this saw Wallace get his second of the game with a sweet reverse strike.



Captain Ben Park said; “It feels pretty good. We lost to Beeston a few years ago so it’s nice to get revenge for that! It was a good game so we were never fully out of it; it was relief when the final whistle went. It’s great to play here especially with the big crowds, it was great to have the rivalry of the fans as well on the pitch which made it a great game to play in.”



Boys’ U18 Cup



Surbiton (2) 4

Dodwell (5) Wallace (23, 59) Park (45)



Beeston (0)

Rogerson (38) Sookias (53)





Canterbury Boys Plate U18



Two second half goals from Hugo Creaney-Birch mean that is Canterbury who leave the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre clutching the Boys’ Under 18 Plate.



The dark, menacing clouds that loomed aggressively over Stratford seem to intimidate both sets of players in the opening stages.



Cannock eventually won the game’s first penalty corner in the 20th minute and nearly went ahead through Chris Gardner if it were not for a fantastic save by Michael Eastman.



Half-time came and went with the scores still level but Canterbury took the lead just 50 seconds into the second half through Creaney-Birch’s brilliant reverse shot from a tight angle.



That goal seemed to open the heavens both metaphorically as Cannock seemed to struggle with the sudden downpour that enveloped Pitch 2, with Creaney-Birch then getting his and his side’s second.



That was enough to ensure victory for the side from Kent, much to the delight of the game’s only goalscorer.



“I’m buzzing, I’m absolutely loving it,” Creaney-Birch exclaimed.



“It’s great to score at the Olympic Park - this is my last year with these guys so it was nice to finish with a win and hopefully we will be back next year in the cup.”



Boys’ U18 Plate



Cannock (0) 0



Canterbury (0) 2

Creaney-Birch (36, 40)



England Hockey Board Media release