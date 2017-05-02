

Surbiton women 2nd XI 2017



Surbiton took home their fourth piece of silver ware from the weekend as their women’s 2nd XI beat Clifton Robinsons 5-0.





Both sides started the game full of energy, challenging each other’s defence.



Izzy Petter from Surbiton had a brilliant solo run in to the circle but her reverse strike went just wide. She soon gave her side the lead after a bit of a scrap in the circle she pushed the ball over the line to make it 1-0.



Surbiton were quick on the counter attack as Petter set up her team mate Hannah Birchall to tap in the ball in the near post to make it 2-0. Petter got her second with a fantastic reverse rocket into the goal and Surbiton’s fourth was followed soon after with Denison tapping the ball through the keeper’s legs.



Clobbies came out the second half bursting but Surbiton didn’t back down.

Denison tested the Clifton keeper, Munsey but she denied the Surbiton captain pulling out some outstanding saves. Tara Chittenden injected her pace down the left but Clifton couldn’t quite finish in the circle, Surbiton went straight on the counter but the clobbies defence worked hard to deny them furthering there lead.



A through ball found Holden who danced round the defender to hit the ball into the goal to make it 5-0. Clifton threw everything at them in the last five minute but the Surbiton defence and goal keeper managed to keep a clean sheet.



Hannah Denison said; “We have worked so hard for this, this is our biggest tournament of the year. Our average age in our squad is 17 so this is great for them to play in this environment and develop as hockey players. To have this is a big success, and it has been an incredible experience. This is pretty special playing here, seeing what went on at the Olympics many in the team are hoping to follow in their footsteps. It has been inspirational and brilliant event.”



Women’s 2nd XI Cup



Clifton Robinsons (0) 0



Surbiton (4) 5

Petter (31, 24) Denison (33) Birchall (27) Holder (55)





Sevenoaks 2nd XI Plate



The final game of a cracking weekend on Pitch 2 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre saw Sevenoaks crowned Women’s 2nd XI Plate champions after they overcame Beeston.



As the sun finally came out after the earlier downpours of the day, Sevenoaks raced into the lead in the third minute through captain Jen Atkins, who chipped over goalkeeper Natalia Robson after a goalmouth scramble.



Beeston’s Rosario Villagra equalised in the 23rd minute with virtually her first touch of the match before Atkins then restored her side’s lead moments before the half-time klaxon sounded.



The second half was a cagier affair as both teams tried to find the next goal, one that eventually fell the way of Sevenoaks as Jet van Zalen sealed the victory after a swift attack by her team.



That goal settled the tie as Beeston were unable to hit back, with the victory being particularly sweet for Alice O’Connell, Ellie Hearn and Yas Thomas who had lost in the U18s plate final earlier in the day.



“Cheltenham played really well this morning so it was nice to come out here this afternoon and make up for it,” Hearn said.



“I feel really great, really happy and it has been a great experience. We had great supporters as well,” added O’Connell.



However, according to Thomas, before they can even think about celebrating their fantastic win the girls have more pressing matters to attend to..



“We now have to go and revise as it’s exam season!” she exclaimed.



Women’s 2nd XI Plate



Sevenoaks (2) 3

Atkins (3, 33), van Zalen (52)



Beeston (1) 1

Villagra (23)



England Hockey Board Media release