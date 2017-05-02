

Surbiton 2nd XI Cup 2017



Surbiton 2nd XI added to their clubs silverware beating Southgate men 3-1 in the Men’s 2nd IX Cup Final.





Surbiton forced the Southgate keeper Chris Baker to make some outstanding saves to deny them taking the lead but with 10 minutes left on the clock Dave Bartram finally got the goal he had been looking for, striking the back board to give his side a 1-0 lead at half time.



Surbiton came out full of beans and quickly extended the lead from a penalty corner from Willie Marshall. Bartram went on a search for his second goal but his tap across goal went just wide.



In the last five minutes of the game Southgate went down to ten men and Willie Marshall made it 3-0 with a wonder drag into the top corner of the goal. Southgate didn’t give up and pulled one back from a penalty corner from Chau.



Paul Reeves said; “It feels good to have won, it’s good for other club members who don’t play in the first team to play here at Lee Valley. It is rare opportunity to play here and they really enjoyed it. Southgate are quite close to us in the league so we thought it might be quite tough. It was a bit scrappy in the end but we did it.”



Men's 2nd XI Cup



Surbiton (1) 3

Bartram, Marshall



Southgate (0) 1

Chau





Belper 2nd XI men Plate



Banbury overcame Belper in a tense penalty shoot-out to claim victory in an enthralling Men’s 2nd XI Plate final.



The game started at an incredible pace as Banbury pushed hard for the early goal, winning three penalty corners in the first ten minutes.



But it was Belper who took the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute, with Chris Beastall firing a monstrous flick past Jamie Lamb.



That lead last just four minutes however as Banbury quickly hit back as Dave Clark managed to bundle the ball into the net after a penalty corner.



With the rain and wind picking up, the game became a gruelling affair, with plenty of tough tackles on display.



Banbury were then reduced to 10 men with 28 minutes to play but they held on to take the game to a penalty shoot-out.



After some great goalkeeping by Lamb, it was Louis Yates who secured the trophy for Banbury with a textbook penalty, much to his delight.



“I feel pretty ecstatic. It was a tough, tough game to play in, pretty physical, but we managed to overcome that and get through it.



“I was massively nervous before going on to take my penalty. I could hear and see the ‘keeper - he went to the right, so I went to the left!”



Men’s 2nd XI Plate



Banbury (1) 1

Clark (19)



Belper (1) 1

Beastall (15)



Banbury win 3-1 on penalty shoot-out



