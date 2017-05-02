By Mike Haymonds



There is no stopping Surbiton women’s relentless pursuit of domestic honours.





They completed the League championship and Cup double with a comfortable 5-0 win over Clifton Robinsons, the defending Cup holders, to add to the Champions title won last week with a 3-1 victory against Holcombe.



They have lost only one game this season when a 53-game unbeaten league run was ended with a 3-2 defeat by Leicester in February and they have now won four successive League championships and three of the last four cup finals.



They were never threatened by Clifton with the leading Premier scorer Rio gold medallist Giselle Ansley firing home the first of two drag flicks and Emily Atkinson and Hollie Webb increasing the lead before half-time.



Ansley bagged her second after 52 minutes and Hannah Martin netted a fifth two minutes from time.



Surbiton’s superiority was underlined by their winning 11 penalty corners (to Clifton’s five) from which they converted three.



They now have the challenge of a four-week wait and finding opponents to test them until their third venture into Europe where they have previously won two games (of six) and never finished higher than fifth (in 2015). By contrast, the seasons for the two Dutch and one German club will run until shortly before they compete in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.



Surbiton’s first opponents will be the Spanish club Complutense and a win would pit them against the winners of the game between Dutch hosts Den Bosch and Hermes-Monktown from Ireland.



It was the end of an era for the Reading club as their three most senior players called time on their club careers but player-coach Andy Watts and former Olympians Richard Mantell and Jonty Clarke bowed out on a high as their team beat Canterbury 6-1 in the men’s Cup Final. It was the Berkshire club’s ninth Cup triumph dating back to 1995/96 and the highest winning margin in a men’s Cup Final for 15 years.



Watts had the satisfaction of scoring twice, his first following the opener from Nick Park. Canterbury had contained their opponents for the first half but Reading pulled away with Tim Atkins increasing the lead five minutes after the interval.



The Kent side’s Australian captain Craig Boyne pulled a goal back two minutes later but further strikes by Imre Gerrits, a second for Watts and James Carson ended their hopes of a recovery.



Watts and Clarke confirmed they will be moving to other clubs while Mantell has not totally ruled out another season with Reading.



Great Britain men have made a strong start at the annual six-nation Azlan Shah invitational tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia.



World ranked seventh, they began with a 2-2 draw against India (6th)with goals from Reading’s Tom Carson and Surbiton’s Alan Forsyth followed by a 5-3 win over Japan (16th) with five different scorers – skipper Barry Middleton, Surbiton’s David Goodfield, Holcombe’s Sam Ward and Carson and Scot Forsyth.



GB are in third place, equal on points with Australia and India, and meet the bottom team hosts Malaysia (14th) today (Tuesday).



Daily Express