



Three Rock Rovers and Banbridge will be Ireland’s representatives in the Euro Hockey League in the 2017/18 season following the conclusion of their season.





Banbridge – who reached the KO16 this season – won the regular season campaign on goal difference ahead of Rovers last week to land the first EHL ticket.



It added to the Irish Senior Cup they won in March but they were unable to complete the clean sweep as they were edged out on Saturday by Monkstown in the EY Champions Trophy shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.



Three Rock came through their semi-final in the exact same manner, beating Lisnagarvey in a shoot-out after a 3-3 tie.



In the final, Rovers went in front courtesy of a shot from captain Jody Hosking that was turned in by Kevin Mullins. Former KHC Leuven and Rotterdam striker Mitch Darling then made it 2-0 from a solo goal, picking up the ball in his own half before shooting home past David Fitzgerald.



Davy Carson, Monkstown’s top scorer, got one back with seven minutes to go but Rovers held on for the win, continuing a remarkable run of form that saw them go unbeaten in national competitions since December.



It makes for a busy year for the Dublin club who have three European trips on the horizon as their Parahockey team prepare for the EuroHockey Championships in August while they are also national indoor champions.



Speaking about the EHL ahead, Hosking said: “I can’t wait and am delighted for that. We’ve got the European indoors, too, so it’s a big year but this group is really young but we’re only getting started.



“It’s been a long journey; we’ve had many ups and downs. For Mitch’s goal, I was dead on my feet, somewhere around my own 25! He just ran the field and gave it a fabulous finish. It’s so good to have him back after the Olympics. He’s added so much value.”



If Ireland's status remains the same, Three Rock will go into the KO16 next Easter while Banbridge will play in ROUND1. Rovers have appeared once before in the EHL, drawing with Atletic Terrassa and KHC Leuven before losing to Leuven in the KO16 2-1.



Euro Hockey League media release