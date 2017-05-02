



Racing Club de France and Saint Germain will take up France’s European spots for 2017/18 following a bizarre final day in the second phase of the elite division.





Saint Germain had already secured one of those places by landing first place in the initial phase of the competition.



For Racing, they looked in good shape before the weekend to earn one of the top two places in the second phase which brings with a ticket to the grand final where the other European place would be decided.



They grabbed a 3-3 draw against Lyon on Saturday to pretty much assure them of a final spot ahead of one last game against Saint Germain barring a very heavy swing on goal difference.



Win or draw and they were assured of advancing with Lyon – who beat CA Montrouge earlier in the day 2-1 – to the final; a loss, though, of less than 10 goals would give them an EHL place.



Jean-Laurent Kieffer gave Racing an early lead but Kevin Mercurio equalised in the third quarter to get Saint Germain back in the running at 1-1.



And Charles Verrier’s side won a late penalty stroke which Hugo Genestet scored from to make it 2-1 to Saint Ger in the closing stages. It meant the Paris side jumped above Lyon into second place and into the grand final.



For Racing, the loss actually proved crucial in giving them a European place along with Saint Ger with the other EHL place going to the winner of the grand final. If the winner of the two main competitions is the same, the loser of the grand final gets the European place.



Racing and Saint Germain will meet in the final on May 6 at 4pm (CET).



Euro Hockey League media release