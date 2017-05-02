

Mark Hager is eager to get a look at all his options in the upcoming home series against India. MARTIN HUNTER/PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand women's hockey team coach Mark Hager has named an extended 26-player squad for their five-match home series against India.





With the important World League Semifinal looming in Belgium next month, Hager is keen to look at all his options before selecting that group.



Several members of the wider Black Sticks national squad have been included to face India in Pukekohe and Hamilton, while 21-year-old Midlands defender Tarryn Davey has been selected from the development squad.



Hager felt the series was a good opportunity for a number of squad members ahead of their important trip to Brussels, where qualification for next year's World Cup was up for grabs.



"We're looking forward to competing against a solid team on home soil with a chance for every player to put their hand up and make a statement," he said.



"It will give us the chance to assess different combinations as we ramp up our preparation for World League where we need to put together a top performance."



New Zealand are fifth in the world rankings and prevailed 4-1 over 12th-ranked India when the teams last met at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May of last year.



The visitors, though, come into the series fresh from winning the World League Round Two event in Canada.



The series starts on May 14 at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe, before moving to the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton for the final two tests.



NEW ZEALAND VS INDIA



New Zealand squad: Sam Charlton (Age 25, Caps 184), Tarryn Davey (21, 4), Frances Davies (20, 10), Steph Dickins (22, 4), Natasha Fitzsimons (28, 59), Amelia Gibson (25, 60), Shiloh Gloyn (27, 38), Erin Goad (24, 24), Jordan Grant (26, 68), Ella Gunson (27, 153), Sam Harrison (25, 109), Pippa Hayward (26, 129), Tessa Jopp (21, 13), Rose Keddell (23, 151), Rachel McCann (24, 50), Olivia Merry (25, 157), Stacey Michelsen (26, 221), Brooke Neal (24, 108), Grace O'Hanlon (24, 8), Kirsten Pearce (26, 68), Amy Robinson (21, 18), Sally Rutherford (35, 138), Kelsey Smith (22, 44), Jenny Storey (25, 35), Kim Tanner (24, 16), Liz Thompson (22, 139).



Match schedule:



Sun, May 14, 3pm at Pukekohe

Tue, May 16, 7pm at Pukekohe

Wed, May 17, 7pm at Pukekohe

Fri, May 19, 2pm at Hamilton

Sat, May 20, 2pm at Hamilton



Stuff