Players from the wider Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad will see game time during this month’s five test series against India in Auckland and Hamilton.





The series opens with the first three matches played on 14th, 16th and 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on 19th and 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.



Players will share game time across the five tests, while it will be a special occasion for 21-year-old Midlands defender Tarryn Davey who has been selected from the Development Squad.



New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.



Head coach Mark Hager said it’s a great opportunity to see all players in action with an eye towards important selections for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels next month.



“We’re looking forward to competing against a solid team on home soil with a chance for every player to put their hand up and make a statement,” Hager said.



“It will give us the chance to assess different combinations as we ramp up our preparation for World League where we need to put together a top performance.”



The Kiwis are currently ranked fifth in the world while India, ranked 12th, come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League Round 2 event in Canada.



Presale tickets for all five games are on sale now through www.blacksticks.co.nz



MATCH SCHEDULE



Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe

Sunday 14th May, 3pm

Tuesday 16th May, 7pm

Wednesday 17th May, 7pm



Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton

Friday 19th May, 2pm

Saturday 20th May, 2pm



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN

India Series – 14 - 20 May, 2017





SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



13 Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 25 184 - Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender 21 4 5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 20 10 17 Steph DICKINS North Harbour Defender 22 4 20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 59 10 Amelia GIBSON Auckland Goalkeeper 25 60 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 27 38 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender 23 24 27 Jordan GRANT Canterbury Midfielder 26 68 12 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 27 153 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 25 109 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 26 129 19 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder 21 13 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 23 151 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 24 50 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 157 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 26 221 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 108 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 8 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 26 68 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 21 18 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 138 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 22 44 29 Jenny STOREY Canterbury Defender 25 35 22 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 24 16 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 139



Hockey New Zealand Media release