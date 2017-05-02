Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks show depth for India series

Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 37
Photo: www.photosport.nz

Players from the wider Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad will see game time during this month’s five test series against India in Auckland and Hamilton.



The series opens with the first three matches played on 14th, 16th and 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on 19th and 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.

Players will share game time across the five tests, while it will be a special occasion for 21-year-old Midlands defender Tarryn Davey who has been selected from the Development Squad.

New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.

Head coach Mark Hager said it’s a great opportunity to see all players in action with an eye towards important selections for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels next month.

“We’re looking forward to competing against a solid team on home soil with a chance for every player to put their hand up and make a statement,” Hager said.

“It will give us the chance to assess different combinations as we ramp up our preparation for World League where we need to put together a top performance.”

The Kiwis are currently ranked fifth in the world while India, ranked 12th, come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League Round 2 event in Canada.

Presale tickets for all five games are on sale now through www.blacksticks.co.nz

MATCH SCHEDULE

Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe
Sunday 14th May, 3pm
Tuesday 16th May, 7pm
Wednesday 17th May, 7pm

Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton
Friday 19th May, 2pm
Saturday 20th May, 2pm

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
India Series – 14 - 20 May, 2017

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

13

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

25

184

-

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender

21

4

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

20

10

17

Steph DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

22

4

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

59

10

Amelia GIBSON

Auckland

Goalkeeper

25

60

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

27

38

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender

23

24

27

Jordan GRANT

Canterbury

Midfielder

26

68

12

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

27

153

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

25

109

26

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Defender

26

129

19

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder

21

13

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

23

151

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

24

50

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

25

157

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

26

221

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

108

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

8

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

26

68

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

21

18

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

138

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

22

44

29

Jenny STOREY

Canterbury

Defender

25

35

22

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

24

16

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

139


Hockey New Zealand Media release

