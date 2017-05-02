Black Sticks show depth for India series
Players from the wider Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad will see game time during this month’s five test series against India in Auckland and Hamilton.
The series opens with the first three matches played on 14th, 16th and 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on 19th and 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.
Players will share game time across the five tests, while it will be a special occasion for 21-year-old Midlands defender Tarryn Davey who has been selected from the Development Squad.
New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.
Head coach Mark Hager said it’s a great opportunity to see all players in action with an eye towards important selections for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels next month.
“We’re looking forward to competing against a solid team on home soil with a chance for every player to put their hand up and make a statement,” Hager said.
“It will give us the chance to assess different combinations as we ramp up our preparation for World League where we need to put together a top performance.”
The Kiwis are currently ranked fifth in the world while India, ranked 12th, come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League Round 2 event in Canada.
Presale tickets for all five games are on sale now through www.blacksticks.co.nz
MATCH SCHEDULE
Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe
Sunday 14th May, 3pm
Tuesday 16th May, 7pm
Wednesday 17th May, 7pm
Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton
Friday 19th May, 2pm
Saturday 20th May, 2pm
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
India Series – 14 - 20 May, 2017
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
13
|
Sam CHARLTON
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
25
|
184
|
-
|
Tarryn DAVEY
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
21
|
4
|
5
|
Frances DAVIES
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
20
|
10
|
17
|
Steph DICKINS
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
22
|
4
|
20
|
Natasha FITZSIMONS
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
28
|
59
|
10
|
Amelia GIBSON
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
60
|
28
|
Shiloh GLOYN
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
38
|
3
|
Erin GOAD
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
24
|
27
|
Jordan GRANT
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
68
|
12
|
Ella GUNSON
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
27
|
153
|
2
|
Sam HARRISON
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
25
|
109
|
26
|
Pippa HAYWARD
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
26
|
129
|
19
|
Tessa JOPP
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
13
|
24
|
Rose KEDDELL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
23
|
151
|
11
|
Rachel McCANN
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
24
|
50
|
4
|
Olivia MERRY
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
25
|
157
|
31
|
Stacey MICHELSEN
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
26
|
221
|
9
|
Brooke NEAL
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
24
|
108
|
15
|
Grace O’HANLON
|
TBC
|
Goalkeeper
|
24
|
8
|
18
|
Kirsten PEARCE
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
26
|
68
|
6
|
Amy ROBINSON
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
21
|
18
|
8
|
Sally RUTHERFORD
|
Midlands
|
Goalkeeper
|
35
|
138
|
25
|
Kelsey SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
22
|
44
|
29
|
Jenny STOREY
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
25
|
35
|
22
|
Kim TANNER
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
24
|
16
|
16
|
Liz THOMPSON
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
22
|
139
Hockey New Zealand Media release