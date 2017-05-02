By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian players have not modified their skills and stamina to face mighty Australian on turf Hockey. In major tournaments Kookaburras beats India very often.





44 years ago in Olympics (Munich-1972) my friend Mukhbain Singh registered a hat trick over Australia to win the pool match 3-1.



In Buenos Aires World Cup (1978) two great Ashok Kumar and Baldev Singh scored for 2-0 win against Australia.



Since then it became mirage to beat Australia in OG/WC. In turf hockey only sparking win came in 2015 Azlan Shah Cup, when Nikkin Thimmaiah have scored 3-in-row for 4-2 triumph against Australia. This victory has paved the way for bronze medal match.



Under Dhanraj Pillay captainship in 2003, India had dethroned Australia in Hockey Australia Cup final in Sydney by 5-3. Prabhjot Singh (2),Gagan Ajit Singh, Baljit Dhillon and Jugraj Singh were the scorers. It is the only match in which Indian netted 5 goals on turf hockey versus Aussies.



Australia and Australia ‘A’ –two teams were fielded in 2003 HA Cup. Ace striker Grant Schubert was played in that tourney with Australia ‘A’ team.



Here are the statistical highlights of India-Australia in international Hockey since inception:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 119 22 18 79 198 366 On Grass 11 7 2 2 30 09 On Turf 108 15 16 77 168 357 In AZ Cup 14 3 1 10 26 43 In 21st Century 58 10 7 41 87 188 Last 5 Matches 5 1 1 3 10 13

