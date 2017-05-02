by S. Ramaguru





Huge task: Britain demolished Japan 5-3 in their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh on Sunday. Malaysia will face Britain today. — Bernama



POH: Malaysia will need to put up a greatly-improved showing if they are to collect full points against Britain in their third match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament.





So far, Malaysia have only one point after two matches. They drew 1-1 with Japan in their opening match on Saturday and were humiliated 6-1 by defending champions Australia on Sunday.



National coach Stephen van Huizen, however, was happy with the team’s showing against world No. 2 Australia.



“We managed to create some chances. The difference was that Australia were able to finish off their moves.



“Obviously we were disappointed with the result. We gave too much respect to Australia in the first quarter.



“But I’m happy with the performance of the players as they fought till the end.



“Losing 6-1 is tough to accept and we need to regroup ourselves and come back stronger,” said Stephen.



On the clash with third-placed Britain in the six-team tournament, Stephen said: “They are a top side and have always been a tough opponent.



“It’s not going to be an easy match and I expect them to come at us. We need to put up a better show. And we also have to prepare for our next three matches and get good results to place us in a better position for a top-three finish.”



Malaysia, however, have a poor record against Britain – winning only twice in 23 meetings. Britain have triumphed 14 times while the other seven matches ended in draws.



The last time the two sides met was in 2015 at the World League Semi Final in Antwerp, Belgium. Then, the Britons won 3-2.



Britain coach Bobby Crutchley also expects another tough encounter.



“Playing against Malaysia here is going to be difficult. It’s going to be a challenging day for us,” he said.



The most interesting clash today is the match-up between world champions Australia and India.



World No. 2 Australia, on four points, are the leaders ahead of world No. 6 India, on goal difference. Both have one win and one draw each.



Said India coach Roelant Oltmans: “Our players are beginning to blend with better understanding. We had a better match against New Zealand (India won 3-0), not giving away too many opportunities. There is now better cohesion between the forwards and midfielders. It is an area that I am pleased with but there’s room for improvement.”



India, who last won the tournament in 2010, will look towards young drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh to get the goals. Harmanpreet, the national junior captain, scored two penalty corner goals in the win over the Kiwis.



Australia coach Colin Batch said nothing is assured against the skilful Indians.



“India has always been a tough team to play anywhere in this world. They are an all-round side with great character.



“It’s going to be a great match for the fans here,” said Batch.



The Star of Malaysia