Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) will take on Hockey Rajasthan and Namdhari XI will clash with Bengal Hockey Association in the semifinals of the seventh HI men's sub-junior National championship (‘B’ division).





The results:



Pool A: Assam Hockey 21 (Mrinal Roy 1, 14, 49, Madhujya Boruah 3, Chris G.Alphred 4, 7, 18, 19, 54, 63, 69, Manish Sahani 9, 11, 27, 36, 64, Ankit Kumar 22, 39, 48, Pranjit Chetia 47, Mojammil Hoque 66) bt Hockey Gujarat 1 (Kashyap Sawant 60). Hockey Mizoram 8 (Lalruatdika 12, 31, Lalruatsanga 16, Hmangaisanga 17, 46, 52, 67, Zothanpuia 49) bt Hockey Uttarakhand 3 (Keshav 5, Prakhar Gunwant 37, Pradeep Singh Bisht 54).



Pool D: Hockey Madhya Pradesh 9 (Shwetank James 4, 11, 38, Aditya Chhatri 13, 54, Gaurav Tripathi 33, 60, Abdul Rahman 67, Shadan Khan 70) bt Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 1 (Gagandeep Singh Sr. 2).



Hockey HIM 3 (Dhananjay Prajapati 34, Neeraj Thakur 58, Jagjot Singh 60) bt Hockey Bengaluru 2 (Prem 11, Ganesh Majji 18).



Hockey Rajasthan 10 (Vijendra Singh Rathore 3, 28, 42, Danish 17, Aniket Rawat 24, Sachin 46, 61, 67, Pankaj Godara 48) bt Hockey Kerala 10-1 (Ajeesh Reji 13).



