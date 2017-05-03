by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP-MSP) Thunderbolt moved up two spots to fourth after a convincing 3-1 win over Anderson Thunderbolt in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.





The Pahang team are tied with SMK Datuk Bentara Luar of Johor on 14 points.



But the east coast side, who punished Anderson for their lax defending, moved into fourth spot with a superior goal difference.



Pahang, who finished fourth in the league last year, attacked from the start but they had to wait until the 33rd minute to take a lead off a penalty corner drag flick converted by Muhd Hafiz Zauri at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.



Inspired, the Pahang side then netted two goals in two minutes.



Muhd Idris Samad (37th) and Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi (39th) completed the rout.



Muhd Aiman Shahmi Marzuki replied for Anderson in the 44th minute off a penalty corner.



The Pahang side coach Mohd Sufian Mohamad was full of praise for his players.



“We dominated and scored three goals in six minutes to kill them off.



“The win has put us on course for a top-four finish. We have two more matches left – against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) on Friday and BJSS (Bukit Jalil Sports School) Juniors on Sunday,” said Sufian.



Anderson coach Mohd Nizam Mohd Hashim blasted his team for their defensive slip-ups.



“Conceding three quick goals in the third quarter led to our downfall.



“We hope to win our last two league matches and finish in the top six for a place in the knockout stage,” said Nizam.



Anderson will face Politeknik Malaysia on Friday and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) on Sunday.



