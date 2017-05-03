Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

AHP-MSP gain ground with win over Anderson

Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

by Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP-MSP) Thunderbolt moved up two spots to fourth after a convincing 3-1 win over Anderson Thunderbolt in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.



The Pahang team are tied with SMK Datuk Bentara Luar of Johor on 14 points.

But the east coast side, who punished Anderson for their lax defending, moved into fourth spot with a superior goal difference.

Pahang, who finished fourth in the league last year, attacked from the start but they had to wait until the 33rd minute to take a lead off a penalty corner drag flick converted by Muhd Hafiz Zauri at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.

Inspired, the Pahang side then netted two goals in two minutes.

Muhd Idris Samad (37th) and Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi (39th) completed the rout.

Muhd Aiman Shahmi Marzuki replied for Anderson in the 44th minute off a penalty corner.

The Pahang side coach Mohd Sufian Mohamad was full of praise for his players.

“We dominated and scored three goals in six minutes to kill them off.

“The win has put us on course for a top-four finish. We have two more matches left – against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) on Friday and BJSS (Bukit Jalil Sports School) Juniors on Sunday,” said Sufian.

Anderson coach Mohd Nizam Mohd Hashim blasted his team for their defensive slip-ups.

“Conceding three quick goals in the third quarter led to our downfall.

“We hope to win our last two league matches and finish in the top six for a place in the knockout stage,” said Nizam.

Anderson will face Politeknik Malaysia on Friday and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) on Sunday.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.