The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised Glasgow as the venue for the FIH Home and Away League which is expected to start in 2019, and has informed the FIH, the world governing body for the sport, about it as well.





Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, China, Italy, USA and Malaysia are interested in becoming part of the FIH Home and Away League alongside Pakistan.



The new revolutionary format is a step taken by the FIH to promote the sport and the PHF wants Pakistan to be a part of it as per their drive to improve the sport in the country.



The league would provide opportunities for Pakistan players to compete with international players and be at par with them and also to acclimatise to European conditions.



“We are trying to avail this opportunity to get a place in the Home and Away League. This will be a massive step in our pursuit to revive hockey in Pakistan. We won’t improve a lot without competing with European teams and this league will give us that opportunity,” said PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr when the league was announced.



Apart from cities in England, the PHF also considered Dubai and Muscat as venues for hosting the matches but players and coaches alike wanted to play in English conditions, hence, Glasgow was finalised as the venue. The other English location in consideration was Birmingham.



