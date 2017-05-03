



HC Oranje-Rood and SV Kampong face a direct playoff on the final day of the regular Hoofdklasse season to see who will win the fourth and final playoff place.





It follows a lively weekend in the Netherlands in which Oranje-Rood drew 3-3 with AH&BC Amsterdam with Mink van der Weerden scoring a brilliant backhand goal to earn the point.



Earlier, a pair of goals from Justin Reid-Ross had helped Amsterdam fight back from 2-0 down to level the game before Boris Burkhardt put the capital side in front. With 13 minutes to go, van der Weerden cut in from the right before shooting home the equaliser.



Kampong, meanwhile, produced a strong performance to beat HGC 3-1 and move into the top four ahead of Oranje-Rood. Tristan Algera’s corner had given HGC the lead only for Jip Janssen to tie the game and a brilliant first time shot from Salva Piera put Kampong in front.



Sander de Wijn sealed the win from close range in the 58th minute which means that Kampong need a draw against Oranje-Rood next Sunday while Oranje-Rood need a win.



Speaking about the game ahead, Oranje-Rood coach Lucas Judge is looking forward to the challenhe.



"Everyone says that if we had won [against Amsterdam], then next weekend, a draw with Kampong would be enough,” he told hockey.nl.



“That's nonsense. If you enter the contest with the idea, we want it to be 0-0 or 1-1, Kampong would naturally work to make sure that doesn’t happen. The idea that a draw is enough disrupts your focus. We just want to win every game.



"I think it's wonderful that next week we get to play such a game. Of course, it would be more comfortable to have already qualified for the playoffs but I have great confidence in my team. We have lots of experience with this kind of competition."



Elsewhere, Bloemendaal returned to the outright lead with a 7-0 win over Qui Vive and a final day win over Rotterdam will assure them of top spot and a return to the EHL.



Rotterdam’s 2-1 win over Hurley puts them into the playoffs, too, with Amsterdam.



Euro Hockey League media release