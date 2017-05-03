IPOH: Great Britain posted a facile 1-0 victory over hosts Malaysia to move into the second spot in the standing ladder of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Tuesday.





Boosting their points tally to seven from three outings, the British team drew level on points with defending champions Australia, who prevailed 3-1 over India in another round-robin league fixture.



Australia retained the top spot in the standings on basis of their superior goal difference, while the Britons displaced India, who slipped to the third spot.



New Zealand's 3-2 victory over Japan brought them at par with India on four points, but India have a slight edge in goal difference.



Great Britain's match-winner came from a penalty stroke conversion by Alan Forsyth in the 26th minute.



Japan and Malaysia are at one point each, but Japan have a better goal difference.



For Japan, Shota Yamada converted two penalty corners today. It was Yamada's penalty corner flick that gave Japan an early lead in the ninth minute.



New Zealand drew parity in the 18th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Kane Russell, who later converted a penalty stroke two minutes into the second session to put the Black Sticks ahead.



Sam Lane's strike in open play rounded off the New Zealand scoring in the 35th minute, but Japan reduced the margin with Yamada's second penalty corner conversion in the 50th minute.



