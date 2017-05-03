NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team, ranked No 6 in the world, have suffered their first loss at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament, losing 1-3 to world champions Australia in Ipoh, Malaysia on Tuesday.





Losing the experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in the 13th minute proved a major setback for India, as his replacement Akash Chikte allowed the Kookaburras to go up 2-1 shortly into the second half when a goal went through his legs. This despite India being put ahead in the second quarter thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's third goal of the tournament.



The marquee clash of the tournament, featuring the top highest-ranked teams, threw up some engaging moments overall but it was a tale of missed opportunities for India.



Nine-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Australia were provided a chance in the opening minute of the game, only for Trent Mitten to fail to convert the penalty corner. A keen tussle ensued between the teams, with plenty of chances missed. Australian goalkeeper Tyler Lovell saved a goal with his left mit and Sreejesh was briefly in action before he limped off in the 13th minute after a painful blow to the knee while diving across the goal.



Harmanpreet broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a lovely shovel past Lovell, but with 40 seconds left on the clock Eddie Ockenden drew the equalizer to send the teams into half-time at 1-1. Here is where India really missed Sreejesh, for a fine piece of work from Tom Craig during the second half then put Australia ahead, the in-form striker slotting a goal between Chikte's legs.



Moments later, SV Sunil - in his 201st game - was carded and sent off, leaving India further depleted.



Australia attacked more during the second half, while Sardar Singh and Akashdeep Singh each came close to scoring goals only for India to each time be denied. In the 51st minute, Tom Wickham fired in Australia's third goal and from there on the world No 1 staved off any challenge India could throw up.



India's defeat follows a 2-2 draw with Great Britain and a 3-0 win over New Zealand. They next play Japan on Wednesday at 13:55 IST. Australia's campaign before today's match featured a 1-1 draw with New Zealand and a 6-1 hammering of hosts Malaysia.



The Times of India