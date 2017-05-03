

Beat you to it: Australia’s Benjamin Graig (right) goes for the ball against India’s Sunil Sowmarpet in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh yesterday. — SAIFUL BAHRI / The Star



IPOH: Defending champions Australia have taken a big step towards their 10th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title after beating India 3-1 in the preliminary round at the Azlan Shah Stadium.





Australia top the five-team tournament with seven points – and already have a leg in Saturday’s final.



India stayed second with four points from a win, a draw and a loss. With two matches to go, India are still favourites to join Australia in the final.



Yesterday’s match was a thrilling affair, with both teams setting out to attack.



India lost skipper and goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh when he injured his foot after colliding with Australia’s Eddie Ockenden in the 14th minute. He was replaced by substitute Akash Chite.



Undeterred, India grabbed the lead in the 26th minute through Harmanpreet Singh, whose shot was deflected in by defender Andrew Philpott.



Australia needed just four minutes to level the score. Jeremy Hayward’s powerful shot hit the pads of Akash and fell to Ockenden, who had no trouble plugging the ball into goal.



Tom Craig then doubled the score in the 34th minute with a reverse stick shot.



The Aussies were not done yet.



A brilliant solo run by Tom Wickham in the 51st minute saw him side step three Indian defenders before slotting past Akash for the third goal.



Australian coach Colin Batch was pleased with his team’s second-half effort.



“We started off slow, but regrouped in the second quarter. I think we had a good game overall against India,” said Batch.



“In this kind of heat, it’s always difficult to give 100% on the field.



“India’s Harmanpreet and Rupinder Pal are brilliant players ... it was difficult to read their game.



“We made some changes after our match against New Zealand and that made a difference today ... we still need to improve on our penalty corners.”



In another match, former champions New Zealand chalked up their first win after beating Japan 3-2.



Although Japan went ahead through a Shota Yamada goal in the ninth minute, the Kiwis ended the first half with a 3-1 lead courtesy of goals by Kane Russel (18th and 32nd) and Sam Lane (35th).



Shota reduced the deficit in the 50th minute, but the Kiwis held on to walk off with full points.



