No you don’t: Malaysia’s Mohamed Razie Rahim foils an attempt on goal by Britain’s Jonathan Griffiths (fourth from left) in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh yesterday. — SAIFUL BAHRI / The Star



IPOH: Malaysia continued to prop up the table in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after they slumped to a 1-0 loss to Britain.





Malaysia, who played a good game and had numerous chances, were undone by Alan Forsyth’s solitary strike in the 26th minute at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday.



It was Malaysia’s second defeat after the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Australia on Sunday.



Malaysia have only one point after three matches – the same as Japan – but are rooted to the bottom because of their inferior goal difference.



National coach Stephen van Huizen (pic) was pleased with his team’s efforts and felt that a draw would have been a fair result.





National hockey coach Stephen van Huizen giving comments during the press conference of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.RONNIE CHIN/The Star



“Our finishing was a letdown. There were good chances to score, but we did not take them,” said Stephen.



“It was evenly contested in the early stages, with both sides having loads of chances.



“We now have two more matches to salvage a respectable position.



“We will see how the next match (against New Zealand) goes before making any drastic changes.”



Yesterday’s game got off to a furious start, with both sides going on the attack, but Britain were the more threatening side with their speedy counter attacks.



Britain had four penalty corners in the first half compared to just two for Malaysia. Both teams’ defences did well to thwart the penalty corner attempts.



But, in the 26th minute, Britain finally broke the duck when a quick counter attack saw them earning a penalty stroke after a referral.



And Forsyth stepped up to give Britain the lead.



Motivated, Britain then piled on the pressure and Malaysia were lucky to hold them off on until half time.



The third quarter was the same, with Britain hitting on the counter as Malaysia went in search of the equaliser which never came.



