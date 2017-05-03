

Alan Forsyth converts a penalty stroke against Malaysia



Great Britain overcame Azlan Shah Cup holders Malaysia to remain unbeaten in the tournament and move joint top of the table.





Alan Forsyth’s penalty stroke just before half-time was the difference between the sides as GB notched up their second win in three games at the campaign.



Despite the 1-0 scoreline GB were largely dominant throughout racking up eight penalty corners in the match.



Head coach Bobby Crutchley said: “We controlled the game for long periods and created plenty of chances.



“Much of the late pressure was self-inflicted as our fast passing game seemed to desert us in the final stages. However, some resilient deep defending and good goalkeeping thwarted the Malaysian attacking threat.”



The opening exchanges were evenly contested and after ten minutes the game sprang into life. Great Britain had a penalty corner scrambled away before Firhan of Malaysia fired his effort over the bar following a rapid counter-attack.



GB soon began to take control of the contest forcing two further penalty corners, however they couldn't make the breakthrough. Harry Gibson produced a fine save to keep the score at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.



After the break GB were frustrated not to convert another penalty corner but these frustrations were short lived. After calling for a video review GB were awarded a penalty stroke and Alan Forsyth made no mistake sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.



Into the third quarter and GB pressed to extend their lead and thought they had done just that just minutes after the restart. From their sixth penalty corner the ball eventually hit the backboard at the third attempt but it was disallowed after an umpire’s review.



Malaysia pushed for an equaliser in the final quarter and with a minute left on the clock won a penalty corner. However the GB defence held firm to secure all three points.



GB’s next match in the tournament is tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd May) against Australia at 11.05am UK time.



Great Britain 1 (Alan Forsyth 26')

Malaysia 0



Great Britain: Harry Gibson (GK), Brendan Creed, Phil Roper (C) Ian Sloan, Barry Middleton, Chris Griffiths, Liam Sandford, Daniel Kyriakides, Sam Ward, David Goodfield, Mark Gleghorne



Subs (used): Ollie Willars, Henry Weir, Alan Forsyth, Tom Carson, James Gall, Jonathan Griffiths



Subs (Unused) Chris Wyver (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release