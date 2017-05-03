By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Eyes on Tokyo-2020 Olympics Japanese are improving their skills to catch the top teams. Australia and Great Britain are on top after day-3 matches. India has to play cautiously for victory over Japanese, as they are no more cake walk in international hockey. However records favour India. 75 matches had played between India and Japan, India won-67, Japan won-4 and remaining 4 were drawn. Here are the statistical highlights of day-3:

Team Penalty Corners Goal Shots Scores Results Total Points Rank Obtained Converted Obtained Converted Australia 5 0 12 3 3-1 Won 7 1 Great Britain 7 0 6 1 1-0 Won 7 2 India 3 0 7 1 1-3 Lost 4 3 New Zealand 2 1 5 2 3-2 Won 4 4 Japan 8 2 9 0 2-3 Lost 1 5 Malaysia 3 0 8 0 0-1 Lost 1 6

Fieldhockey.com