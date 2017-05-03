Stats Speak: India has an edge over Japan
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Eyes on Tokyo-2020 Olympics Japanese are improving their skills to catch the top teams. Australia and Great Britain are on top after day-3 matches. India has to play cautiously for victory over Japanese, as they are no more cake walk in international hockey. However records favour India. 75 matches had played between India and Japan, India won-67, Japan won-4 and remaining 4 were drawn. Here are the statistical highlights of day-3:
|
Team
|
Penalty Corners
|
Goal Shots
|
Scores
|
Results
|
Total
Points
|
Rank
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Australia
|
5
|
0
|
12
|
3
|
3-1
|
Won
|
7
|
1
|
Great Britain
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
1-0
|
Won
|
7
|
2
|
India
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
1-3
|
Lost
|
4
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3-2
|
Won
|
4
|
4
|
Japan
|
8
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
2-3
|
Lost
|
1
|
5
|
Malaysia
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0-1
|
Lost
|
1
|
6
Fieldhockey.com