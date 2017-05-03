Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: India has an edge over Japan

Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 55
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Eyes on Tokyo-2020 Olympics Japanese are improving their skills to catch the top teams. Australia and Great Britain are on top after day-3 matches. India has to play cautiously for victory over Japanese, as they are no more cake walk in international hockey. However records favour India. 75 matches had played between India and Japan, India won-67, Japan won-4 and remaining 4 were drawn. Here are the statistical highlights of day-3:

 

Team

Penalty Corners

Goal Shots

Scores

Results

Total

Points

Rank

Obtained

Converted

Obtained

Converted

Australia

5

0

12

3

3-1

Won

7

1

Great Britain

7

0

6

1

1-0

Won

7

2

India

3

0

7

1

1-3

Lost

4

3

New Zealand

2

1

5

2

3-2

Won

4

4

Japan

8

2

9

0

2-3

Lost

1

5

Malaysia

3

0

8

0

0-1

Lost

1

6

 

