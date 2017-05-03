Great Britain moved a step closer to the final of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a 1-0 victory over Malaysia .





Allan Forsyth, the man responsible in stopping India and Japan with late goals, fired Great Britain to the front with a 26th minute penalty stroke after Christopher Griffiths was deemed to have been pushed by a defender inside the penalty box.



Stephen van Huizen’s Team now rests at the bottom of the six-team table with just one point to show from three matches.



Malaysia will now need to beat New Zealand tomorrow and World No 6 India on Friday which is almost a tall order to qualify for the final.



The last time Malaysia played Great Britain was at the 2015 World League Semi-finals in Antwerp, Belgium. The Britons won 2-1.



However, in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Great Britain which is making its third appearance in Ipoh, won 3-1 in 2011 and played to a 3-3 draw in the 2012 edition.



After two days of action which drew an estimated 4,000 fans daily, the numbers dropped to almost half today possibly due to the Malaysian"/ 6-1 humiliating defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia on Sunday.



Britain got the first penalty corner in the eight minute after goalkeeper S. Kumar had deliberately pushed the ball out with no positive result.



The Britons, however, earned two more penalty corners by the 14th minutes with nothing to show.



Malaysia regrouped and went on the offensive to win a penalty corner in the 19th minute.



Razie Rahim’s drag flick was denied by goalkeeper Harry Gibson.



A second penalty corner minutes later saw the top notch Malaysian drag flick specialist unable to make any break through.



But Forsyth once again made all the difference for Great Britain with a penalty stroke strike in the 26th minute that had doomed the host into greater trouble in this 26th edition of the tournament.



Great Britain scored a second goal in the 33rd minute but the umpire requested for a review.



The goal was subsequently disallowed by the video referral umpire.



However, Malaysia’s best chance to equalise came in the 37th minute but Firhan Ashrari failed to pass the ball to a waiting Muhammad Aiman Nik Rosemi with just Gibson in his way.



Firhan’s slow push allowed Gibson to move fast to clear the ball.



After this blunder there were no clear signs of the Malaysians making any comeback as Great Britain ensured they walked tall with a solitary goal victory over the host and moved second in the table standings behind Australia , both on seven points but the Aussies ahead in goal difference.



Unofficial tournament site