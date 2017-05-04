

U18 England Girls 2017



England opened the 3 match series against the Wales Development squad with a solid 2-0 win. England found they had most of the possession but the Welsh defence were strong and looked dangerous on the counter attack. Two good penalty corner routines helped give the U18 England girls a good start to the weekend.





Head coach Sarah Kelleher said; “It is very pleasing to be able to include the wider squad in this series of matches. This allows us to build on the experience gained in Holland, and share across the group. Today’s match provided a good learning experience which we will look to develop over the next two matches.”



Match 1



England (1) 2

Petter 29’ (PC) Gooderham 55’ (PC)



Wales Development (0) 0



England started the game on the front foot; leaving Wales with little time or space to play their own game. Izzy Petter opened up the scoring in the 7th minute which gave the side even more confidence going forward. They worked hard as a team to execute another six goals with some brilliant play.

The young England team was disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, when Wales converted a penalty corner with seconds remaining on the clock.



Head coach Sarah Kelleher said; “This was an excellent team performance that showcased the strength and depth of the squad we have. The players played with expression & fluidity exploring & trying out what we have been working together on. We were clinical in converting our opportunities with some great goals while playing a tactically astute game.”



Match 2



England (3) 7

Petter 7’ (FG) 66’ (FG) Wolstenholme 22’ (FG) Dixon 31’ (PC) Crackles 39’ (FG) Back 42’ (FG) Griggs 65’ (PC)



Wales Development (0) 1

70’ (PC)



England completed a clean sweep of wins over Wales with the final result being a hard fought victory from England.



There was some strong resistance from the visitors who were clearly determined to put the previous day’s result behind them and prove their true credentials. They managed this successfully until a rebound from an England penalty corner in the 27th minute was forced over the line at close range by Ellie Emo. Wales looked more dangerous in attack than at any previous time over the weekend, causing Katie Knight, making her debut in the England goal, into a series of fine saves. However, ten minutes after half-time, England produced a carbon copy of their first half goal, from the same scorer. Wales continued to battle hard and received their reward a few minutes later when they converted their own penalty corner. England continued to play their own game and created a number of excellent chances in the final minutes, which they were unlucky not to convert.



Sarah Kelleher said; "A very different game to the previous day and a welcome challenge for the group. Wales stepped up their performance asking good questions of us which provided an excellent learning experience for the players. Overall, this has been an excellent series of games where we have learned a lot about ourselves individually and as a collective group. All very encouraging and lots of positives to build on."



Match 3



England (1) 2

Emo 27, 46 (PC)



Wales Development (0) 1

40’ (PC)



England Hockey Board Media release