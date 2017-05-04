

U18 England Boys 2017



England opened there three match series with a great 6-1 win over the Wales Development side. Two early goals from Males and Ramshaw in the first half gave them a 2-0 lead and as they stepped off the gas for a moment they let Wales pull one back. Ramshaw got his second just on before half time to make it 3-1. They further extended their lead early in the second half, with another from Ramshaw completing his hatrick. Griffiths and Wallace also got on the score sheet to complete the first game with a 6-1 win.





Head coach Jody Paul said; A win to shake off the disappointment of the 3 tests v Holland but still much to work on over the next few days.



Match 1



England (3) 6

Males 3’ (PC) Ramshaw 4’ (FG) 29’ (PC) 35 (PC) Griffiths 33’ (PC) Wallace 53’ (FG)



Wales Development (1) 1

21’ FG



A more organised start from Wales that put the pressure on England but Wallace managed to break deadlock after 26 minutes with a goal from open play to give them the lead at half time. The second half England came out eager to extend the lead Griffiths and Killington scoring in the space of two minutes of each other. Killington got his second tidying up in front of goal. Ramshaw got England’s fifth putting away a penalty corner.



Jody Paul said; "Wales looked more organised today and were stronger today in the first half. We have been working on ensuring we have a good platform to build from and this showed in the second half as we built up the lead."



Match 2



England (1) 5

Wallace 26’ (FG) Griffiths 39’ (FG) Killington 40’ (FG) 48’ (FG) Ramshaw 59’ (FG)



Wales (0) 1

53’ (FG)



In a physical final game against Wales, England came out on top winning 5-0.

The boys had to work hard and Patel opened the scoring after ten minutes into the first half. Just minutes later he got a touch in front of the keeper to tap home his second of the match. The team found their rhythm and minutes later Killington got England’s third. A penalty corner before half time saw Ramshaw slot it home to finish the half 4-0. Ramshaw got his second of the game from a similar penalty corner routine to finish the final game of the series 5-0.



Head coach Jody Paul said; “A good finish to these three tests. The boys worked hard on getting up and down the pitch today to ensure we maintained layers to play through.”



Match 3



England (3) 5

Patel 10’ 11’ (FG) Killington 13’ (FG) Ramshaw 31’ (PC) 53’ (PC)



Wales Development (0) 0



England Hockey Board Media release