MBPJ top Division One after thrashing Politeknik

Published on Thursday, 04 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
by Aftar Singh

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) have surged to the top of Division One in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



MBPJ scored an impressive 4-2 win over Politeknik Malaysia yesterday and have 18 points from seven matches.

They are two points ahead of defending league champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI).

Both teams have two matches left to play.

MBPJ, who lost 3-2 to SMK Datuk Bentara Luar of Johor last week, did well at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday.

Muhd Norshahrezan Mat Jusoh scored a brace for MBPJ while Muhd Nur Iman Muhd Raflee and Muhd Nur Asyraf Ishak chipped in with a goal each.

Politeknik got their goals through Mohd Sufian Marsom and Muhd Adhwa Mohd Jalil.

MBPJ coach Mohd Hafizi Baharom explained that his team played at a slower tempo as “we are tired after playing five games in nine days”.

“I rested a few key players because I want them to get enough rest for the last two crucial matches,” said Hafizi.

MBPJ’s last two matches are against Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt on Friday and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolt on Sunday.

“We have a bright chance of winning the league, but it will all depend on how we perform in the next two matches,” said Hafizi.

The Star of Malaysia

