KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team recently won the Australian U18 Championship, winning seven of their eight matches and exceeding their own expectations.





For a former powerhouse whose hockey has been in a free-fall for more than a decade, this triumph by its juniors, most of whom were on an international tour for the first time, was more than just a victory.



“Leading my team to victory in the national championship of the world’s top hockey-playing nation is quite comfortably the biggest achievement of my life,” team captain Junaid Manzoor told The Express Tribune.



“Every member of the team has been incredible. I cannot describe the passion every player has and the support we all give to each other.”



Manzoor, 18, further said that donning Pakistan colours at international was his lifelong dream but one he thought would never get fulfilled due to politics within Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) previous regimes.



“But it all changed when the new management took over with the motive of serving the players as it is the player who at the end of the day make the country proud,” he said.



“This effort of sending players to Australia and for the U18 championship was a testament to the federation’s efforts.”



While in hindsight it seems it was all smooth sailing Down Under, Manzoor reveals that wasn’t the case.



“In the beginning we all were a bit under pressure as many of the players were touring internationally for the first time and we were up against Australian teams, who are said to be the toughest of all.



“Then our head coach Kamran Ashraf gave us a lot of confidence, and we came here early and acclimatised to the conditions. After we won our first practice match, it boosted our confidence and we realised that we are not weak,” he added.



Naveed Alam, the top scorer of the tournament with five goals, shed light on how the team dealt with their first, and only, setback.



“After winning the opening match we lost the second one, but that pushed us to do more hard work,” he said, “We grew in confidence match after match.”



The Colts’ scintillating play not only netted them the championship, but it also bedazzled their opponents’ coaches and selectors, who have now lined up to acquire some of the team’s best performers for their domestic leagues.



“After each match that we won, the coaches and heads of different states came to us to appreciate our efforts and fitness, something that helped a lot in us becoming strong mentally,” said vice-captain Moin Shakeel.



“Everyone knew that they’ll have to perform if they want to play in their league, so we gave our all every time we stepped foot on the turf.”



Ashraf, the head coach, also expressed his satisfaction at a plan that worked wonders both on and off the field.



“This tournament gave some much-needed exposure to our players before the main events of the future and it will go a long way in rebuilding Pakistan hockey, which in my view is on the up now,” he said.



