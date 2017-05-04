



Rot-Weiss Köln can potentially secure a place in the German Bundesliga playoffs as they face into a double-weekend against TuS Lichterfelde and Berliner HC.





They picked up an important 1-0 win over Mannheimer HC last weekend with Christopher Zeller scoring the only goal in the 52nd minute from a penalty corner.



With Harvestehuder THC losing 5-3 to Uhlenhorst Mülheim and Crefelder falling 3-1 to Berlin, the results saw Rot-Weiss extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.



Looking back on the game, Rot-Weiss coach André Henning said: "The first half was not nice hockey from us; we had little control and both sides had hardly any chances, not even a corner ."



"In the second half, we were better. We looked after the basics, had much more ball possession and created opportunities and I think that is why we deserved the win.”



With five games to go, Rot-Weiss are in great shape to at least gain a playoff place with 11 points between them and fifth placed Mannheim.



Wins over the number 11 and 9 in the table – both away from home – will guarantee that and put them within touching distance of a return to the EHL for the 2017/18 season.



For UHC Hamburg, this weekend is now or never if they are to reach the playoffs. They sit in eighth place with five points to make up on the top four. They start off this weekend with a derby against Harvestehuder on Friday before battling Mülheim.



Fifth plays fourth on Saturday when Mannheim meet Crefeld with plenty of twists and turns assured on weekend 13 of the season.



Euro Hockey League media release