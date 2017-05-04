In order to generate competition among the players and also to identify the genuine talent, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has arranged a triangular series between three strings comprising the best hockey talent in the country.





The three teams have been labelled as Pakistan Seniors, Pakistan Whites and Development Squad.



In the opening match at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Seniors downed Pakistan Whites 2-0.



Both the goals were scored in the open play by the ace striker Haseem Khan, the current captain of Pakistan's national team, in the 19th & 26th minute.



On Thursday, Pakistan Seniors face the Development Squad



PHF Media release