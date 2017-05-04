



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has today announced that 15 National Associations have advanced in the selection process for the forthcoming global Home and Away League, which is due to begin in 2019.





13 National Associations remain part of the selection process for the women’s League, with 12 still in contention for places in the men’s League. With a maximum of nine teams taking part in each League when it commences, the process remains particularly competitive going into the final assessment stage for this ground-breaking competition.



Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand and Spain submitted applications for both their men’s and women’s teams. China, Japan and USA for their women’s teams and Malaysia and Pakistan for their men’s teams.



The latest phase of the application process required the National Associations to complete an extensive online questionnaire before the deadline of the 30th April 2017. This provides the FIH Event Portfolio Implementation Panel (EPIP) with in-depth information based on various aspects of their hosting and participation capabilities. This included information about financial sustainability, commercial vision, legal compliance, proposed venues, organisation and personnel, event delivery and presentation, team performance history, marketing strategies, motivation for participation, the proposed legacy impact and any added value they can bring to the competition.



The FIH has also been undertaking extensive discussions with broadcasters regarding exposure and media coverage of hockey within each of the nations as well as working collaboratively with the selected National Associations on all aspects of the application process including, but not limited to, match scheduling, player welfare and commercial terms.



The online questionnaires completed by the 15 National Associations will now be evaluated by the FIH EPIP, who will finalise their recommendations when they meet in Lausanne on 27- 28 May 2017. The Panel consists of Ken Read (Chair); FIH Chief Executive Officer Jason McCracken; FIH Executive Board Members Alberto Budeisky and Marijke Fleuren and FIH Athletes’ Committee Co-Chair Annie Panter. The panel will also be joined by Josh Smith as the selected independent member. A former international hockey player having represented Wales, Josh is currently the Director of Television Services with FIFA and adds extensive experience in media, broadcast and commercial to the panel discussions.



Leading professional services firm, Deloitte LLP, will advise the FIH EPIP on the important aspect of financial sustainability, one of several experts working on assessing the various elements of the application submissions.



The recommendations of the FIH EPIP will then be submitted to the FIH Executive Board for ratification when they meet in Lausanne on 9-10 June 2017, with the launch event being planned in the months following ratification.



“To have 15 National Associations still in the running at this stage of the assessment process is fantastic news for the Home and Away League, a game-changing competition that is central to our 10-year Hockey Revolution Strategy”, said FIH CEO Jason McCracken. “The depth of information that we required the National Associations to provide was extensive and the quality of submissions received was outstanding. I congratulate and thank the National Associations for their work ahead of what will be a very thorough and competitive assessment process. The FIH continues to work in close collaboration with the National Associations as the sport looks forward to taking advantage of the growing interest, excitement and engagement in this competition from fans, broadcasters and commercial partners.”



I have serious reservations about this Home and Away Series that I don't think the FIH has bothered to address properly. In keeping with the invite the CEO of the FIH of sending #HockeyQuestions to him I asked for answers to the following questions on 10/4/2017 and sadly have yet to receive a reply.



1. Based on the assumption there will be 8 teams in this Series, how many Nations currently undertake 7 International tours per annum for either their Men or their Women or 14 International tours combined. The answer is simple. None - they do not have the money to do it.



2. What is going to change in 2 years that 8 nations are suddenly going to have the money to undertake all these tours? The TV money from marketing the Series is not going to be instantly available as it is going to need to establish itself before advertisers will commit to taking advertising slots around the Series so that Sports Channels will be encouraged to pay the FIH for broadcasting rights.



3. The majority of International Hockey players are either students or employed outside of hockey - very few are employed within hockey as full time athletes. How are these athletes going to take off the 6 months required to partake in this Series either from their studies or their regular employment? Employers understand the prestige of World Cup or Olympic Games and will make exceptions for full time training for those events, but initially this Series will not carry that same gravitas.



4. Those players that are full time employees of clubs are going to run into the Club vs Country debate and I cannot see them willingly giving up the players they pay to play for the club to such extended International duty.



5. Are spectators really going to pay to see depleted International sides - both their own and visiting opposition?



I personally see this Home and Away Series bankrupting almost all Hockey playing Nations involved within 2 years, yet Nations are being asked to commit to the programme for a minimum of 4 years and the players must commit to 25 weeks each year to this series. Pakistan, which is already begging for additional funding from their Government, has committed to playing all their Home games in Glasgow meaning they will be committing to 15 Overseas Tours for 4 years. If they do not perform to medal standards the Government will cut off funding, just as they did when Pakistan failed to qualify for the last World Cup and Olympic Games. How many other Governments are going to cut off funding when the teams do not perform to expectation. The Nations in the Men's and Women's tournaments are committing to 14 International tours per annum. If they had the money why aren't they doing that already?



When Nations play abroad they will only be allowed to play the single game of the Tournament and not play any warm up games. This means Australian and New Zealand teams will be making that massive journey for one game. WHAT A WASTE OF SCARCE FINANCIAL RESOURCES THAT COULD BE SPENT ON DEVELOPMENT!



Whilst the concept may have a lot of merit the financial implications have presumed factors that do not exist. They presume that International players can commit 25 weeks to the programme - which they cannot. It presumes the Nationa involved have the funds to pay for the overseas trips - they do not or they would be undertaking that kind of expenditure already. It presumes the TV revenue will be instantly available for distribution to the Nations involved - it will not as the tournament will have to establish its credibility before advertisers will buy advertising in and around the televised games to make it viable for TV companies to pay the rights money that will be required to make the tournament viable.



I may be wrong and I certainly hope that I am, but over the last 20 years for running this site there has been one consistent theme - there is not enough money in Hockey as most Nations rely on Governments to fund them rather than big name sponsors, and Nations are frequently begging for more funding from Government and not getting it.