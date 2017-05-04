K. Arumugam







Manpreet Singh Sr's Indian team struggled today against vastly improving Japan in their fourth match of the ongoing Azlan Shah Cup. Ultimately, in a test case of temperament, the experimental Indians survived, collected three points, Mandeep Singh's timely hat-trick of goals infusing enough oxygen into the dying fortunes of his team.





The Japanese who struck thrice against New Zealand on the opening day, repeated the same against India today too.



The host of next Olympics are doing everything to improve their field hockey performance towards good home show, and it is telling in Ipoh.



Like Korea in the late 80s, China a decade ago, Japan is a landmine, and all established teams have to tread cautiously therefore.



However, coming against the backdrop of Australian defeat, questions are raised by the concerned on the potential or lack of it, of the present Indian team in Ipoh.



This generation of Indians expect Indian win over Australia, something a good augury. Its a reflection of kind reputation present day Indian national teams have built up for itself. Normally, Indians are resigned to Australian defeat, a routine in the past three decades or so.



However, loss to Australia and the struggle against Japan did not go well with many who wish India win all the matches handsomely.



The point here is, Azlan Shah is a traditional tournament, where India has been a force. The history evokes expectation.



The Indian team on the other hand presents a different picture.



Being a tournament of worth, one that is Live televised, India did not send a B team as unlike many times in the past. However, India need to make some subtle changes in its composition against the backdrop of India’s Lucknow success.



Three Junior players are making debut. Its not just a paper debut. It’s a serious one. The trio of Gurinder Singh, Sumit and Manpreet Singh Jr are given enough time on the turf. So also Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.



Honestly speaking, they are also tried in various positions.



Sumit, for an instance, played as a defending midfielder in the first two matches. In the next two mathches, especially against Japan he was pressed to move up, and was seen manufacturing penalty corners, and trying to nip in soft balls into the net.



He likes many other in the team does some mistakes, but its all part of evolution, process of player building.



In the India-Japan encounter, one did not see the usual front line force consisting of Nikkin Thimmaiah and Ramandeep Singh though they were very much in the team. Only Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh were given good share of play time.



It tells. But for a trying coach as Roelant Oltmans, Azlan is the first and foremost platform to test his new combination in all possible permutations and combinations.



Its here the defence plank needs sterner scrutiny.



Its since long time Indian defence is without established rockster VR Raghunath and Brendra Lakra, who sell as hot cakes in the Hockey India League.



Only known face in the defence is Rupinder Pal Singh, who almost dabble upfront on many situations.



Then India lost dependable goalie PR Sreejesh midway through Australia match.



Though not debutante, Akash Tikte was pressed into service. Quite possible he could not match Sree but its natural. Sree is of today is after a decade of experience, as a result of being in the top echelon for over a decade. Akash will be so in the years to come, but here in Ipoh he is understudy of Sree. Its known Bombay’s Suraj Kerkare was team’s first choice, but he was not here due to injury.



Therefore, conceding three goals by the Indian defence to Japan is not a worry, more so to Australia. These fall under unofficial ‘Decent Show’ category that invariably comes up in the run up tournaments before World Cup or Olympics.



In a nutshell, Indian show at Ipoh is encouraging though much needs to be known in the next two outings.



The interim view is out now.



Stick2Hockey.com