s2h team



India somehow managed to snatch a 4-3 victory from the jaws of draw from the valiant Japan, who took lead twice and were deserving a draw at least. However, a fluent hattric from Mandeep Singh that stood out in favour of India to post its second win four matches in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh, Malaysia.





After Rupinder Pal Singh struck off the first penalty corner in the seventh minutes, Mandeep came with gem of goals time to time to equal and then go ahead of Japan, whose forwards utilized all the little chances they created. Mandeep Singh struck in the 43th, 50th and 58th minutes.



India got five penalty corners, barring the first one, rest were all wasted.



India started their campaign with aggressive mode and made numerous attack in the first half of first quarter only to see the Japanese overcrowd and valiantly thwart from any early damage. However, Rupinder Pal Singh put India ahead off the first penalty corner (1-O) in the 7th minute



Valiant Japan equalized through Maruta within short time.



In a counter, Japan surprised the entire Indian midfield and defence, placing the ball home emanating from right flank, co-ordinated attack. (1-1) in the 13th minute.



Japan now seemed to shed off its defence mode, pressed hard upfront too. However India had upper hand despite its forward missing out on trapping at crucial junctures.



Japan latched on to such lapses twice, though could not strike goal.



India got a golden chance to go up when Harmanpreet Singh got a chance through India's second penalty corner. His drag was well anticipated and cleared but Affan Yousaf hit the close range rebound wide, much to his own disappointment.



