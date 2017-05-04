by S. Ramaguru





Too fast: Malaysia’s Mohamed Marhan Mohamed Jalil skips past New Zealand’s Leo Mitai-Wells in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday. — SAIFUL BAHRI / The Star



IPOH: Malaysia suffered their third loss in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after being beaten 1-0 by New Zealand.





Malaysia turned in another insipid performance at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday to prop the six-team standing with just one point.



But it wasn’t like they did not have chances. They had seven penalty corners in the match – but failed to convert any.



The Kiwis, on the other hand, depended on their counter attacks and had only one penalty corner – and Kane Russell made it count in the 25th minute.



Malaysia made one major change to their starting line-up – replacing goalkeeper S. Kumar with Mohd Hafizuddin Othman.



Before the tournament began, Malaysia played two Tests against the Kiwis – winning the first 8-2 and drawing the second 3-3.



National coach Stephen van Huizen was disappointed not to get a result despite his men playing well against the Kiwis.



“When you look at the result, the graph might show a downward trend. But for me, the last two matches have been good and showed that my men played their best,” he said.



“We failed to take our chances ... that was the difference. Credit to the Kiwis for their defensive play.



“We have two more matches to go ... we will try to get it right.”



Meanwhile, defending champions Australia continued to flex their muscles – notching their third win in four matches by beating Britain 2-1 yesterday.



Australia got their goals through Trent Mitton and Matt Dawson while Mark Glenhorne replied for the Britons.



The unbeaten Australians now have 10 points and will seal their place in the final with a single point from their last match against Japan tomorrow.



Britain will battle it out with India for the other final ticket.



Britain and India both have seven points. Tomorrow, Britain will take on New Zealand while India will play Malaysia.



Earlier Asian champions and world No. 6 India needed a Mandeep Singh hat-trick to save them the blushes in a 4-3 win over Japan.



Rupinder Pal Singh put India ahead through a penalty corner goal in the sixth minute but Japan equalised four minutes later through a Kazuma Murata field goal.



Japan then went ahead through Heita Yoshihara (43rd, field goal), but Mandeep got his first of the match in the 45th minute, also a field goal.



Genki Mitani put Japan ahead again with a field goal almost immediately.



But Mandeep came to India’s rescue – scoring two field goals in the 51st and 58th minutes.



Japan coach Takahiko Yamabori felt that they should have at least come off with a point.



“I am most upset with this defeat. We had a good chance to beat India, having taken the lead twice,” he said.



“But I’m very happy with my players’ attitude ... they gave their best against India.”



The Star of Malaysia