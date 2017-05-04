By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



After day-4 matches, Australia has almost entered in final. 3 teams India, Britain and New Zealand have gathered 7 points each. Equal in points, wins and goals difference India have an edge over Britain in Goals For. Thus India needs victory over Malaysia with identical margin of Britain- New Zealand match score. If Britain-New Zealand drew their match, then draw will be sufficed for India.





To see India-Malaysia stats, please click the link: http://www.bharatiyahockey.org/sankhya/ind_mas.htm



Here are statistics of day-4 matches:

Team Penalty Corners Goal Shots Scores Results Obtained Converted Obtained Converted Australia 3 1 8 1 2-1 Won India 5 1 14 3 4-3 Won Great Britain 4 0 6 1 1-2 Lost New Zealand 1 1 3 0 1-0 Won Japan 1 0 7 3 3-4 Lost Malaysia 7 0 8 0 0-1 Lost

League Table (after day-4 matches)

Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia 4 3 1 0 12 4 +8 10 2 India 4 2 1 1 10 8 +2 7 3 Great Britain 4 2 1 1 9 7 +2 7 4 New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 6 -1 7 5 Japan 4 0 1 3 9 13 -4 1 6 Malaysia 4 0 1 3 2 9 -7 1

