Stats Speak: India have to beat Malaysia for Gold Medal match with identical margin of Brits-Kiwis match score
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
After day-4 matches, Australia has almost entered in final. 3 teams India, Britain and New Zealand have gathered 7 points each. Equal in points, wins and goals difference India have an edge over Britain in Goals For. Thus India needs victory over Malaysia with identical margin of Britain- New Zealand match score. If Britain-New Zealand drew their match, then draw will be sufficed for India.
To see India-Malaysia stats, please click the link: http://www.bharatiyahockey.org/sankhya/ind_mas.htm
Here are statistics of day-4 matches:
|
Team
|
Penalty Corners
|
Goal Shots
|
Scores
|
Results
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Obtained
|
Converted
|
Australia
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
2-1
|
Won
|
India
|
5
|
1
|
14
|
3
|
4-3
|
Won
|
Great Britain
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
1-2
|
Lost
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
1-0
|
Won
|
Japan
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
3-4
|
Lost
|
Malaysia
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0-1
|
Lost
League Table (after day-4 matches)
|
Rank
|
Team
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Australia
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
4
|
+8
|
10
|
2
|
India
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
8
|
+2
|
7
|
3
|
Great Britain
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
7
|
+2
|
7
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
-1
|
7
|
5
|
Japan
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
9
|
13
|
-4
|
1
|
6
|
Malaysia
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
-7
|
1
