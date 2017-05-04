Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Stats Speak: India have to beat Malaysia for Gold Medal match with identical margin of Brits-Kiwis match score

Published on Thursday, 04 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 65
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

After day-4 matches, Australia has almost entered in final. 3 teams India, Britain and New Zealand have gathered 7 points each. Equal in points, wins and goals difference India have an edge over Britain in Goals For. Thus India needs victory over Malaysia with identical margin of Britain- New Zealand match score. If Britain-New Zealand drew their match, then draw will be sufficed for India.



To see India-Malaysia stats, please click the link: http://www.bharatiyahockey.org/sankhya/ind_mas.htm

Here are statistics of day-4 matches:

Team

Penalty Corners

Goal Shots

Scores

Results

Obtained

Converted

Obtained

Converted

Australia

3

1

8

1

2-1

Won

India

5

1

14

3

4-3

Won

Great Britain

4

0

6

1

1-2

Lost

New Zealand

1

1

3

0

1-0

Won

Japan

1

0

7

3

3-4

Lost

Malaysia

7

0

8

0

0-1

Lost

 

League Table (after day-4 matches)

Rank

Team

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Australia

4

3

1

0

12

4

+8

10

2

India

4

2

1

1

10

8

+2

7

3

Great Britain

4

2

1

1

9

7

+2

7

4

New Zealand

4

2

1

1

5

6

-1

7

5

Japan

4

0

1

3

9

13

-4

1

6

Malaysia

4

0

1

3

2

9

-7

1

 

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.