01/09/1934 – 17/04/2017



England Hockey is sad to report the passing of former international captain and Masters Hockey pioneer Gerald Wilkinson at the age of 82.





Gerald represented England for many years at over 40s, 60s, 65s, 70s and 75s. His biggest achievement came in 1998 when he captained England to a 4-1 win over the Netherlands in the inaugural Over 60s World Cup in Utrecht.



He also enjoyed a long club career representing Deeside Ramblers, Salisbury, Wimbledon, Guildford, Southgate, Witham and Chelmsford as well as a host on invitational clubs.



In 1995 he was a founder of the LX club for Over 60s, the forerunner of the England Masters and Grand Masters teams.



He was also a founder member of the Angels touring club, which played on their inaugural tour of the USA and Bermuda in 1963 and subsequently played in over 50 countries across all five continents.



He played hockey on the day of his wedding at Chelmsford HC and then went on a seven-week honeymoon on tour with the Angels, taking in Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and USA.



His sporting prowess was not confined to hockey. He also had success in athletics as the multiple British Over 60s long jump champion from 2000-2016.



Gerald also came fourth in the Over 80s World Championship in Lyon in 2015 and held the British indoor and outdoor record for the Over 80s in 2015 with a leap of 3.51m for the event.



Our condolences go out to his wife Birgit and his sons Ben and Phil.



England Hockey Board Media release