

U16 Girls England



England U16 girls recorded three wins in three days over Ulster U17 girls with several players making their first international appearances.





Vicki McCabe netted three goals in the three games as the team made some great strides.



The first contest was a strong 4-2 victory with McCabe, Renee Ojikutu, Jika Nyirenda and Olivia Hamilton all getting on the score sheet.



A resounding 5-0 win in the second match sealed the series as McCabe was again on the score sheet as were Annabel Bennett, Rebecca Daniel and Sophie Hamilton.



The team made sure of a 3-0 series win with a hard-fought win in the final encounter with Rose Winter scoring the winner from a penalty corner.



England U16 girls’ coach John Bell said: “Several players were making their first international appearance so it took some time for the squad to settle.



But they continued to make some positives gains in addition to those seen coming out of the Holland trip.”



“There was a focus around variation in attacking play and some penalty corner routines which provided a consistent threat to the Ulster goal.”



England Hockey Board Media release