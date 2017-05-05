Chandigarh: Namdhari XI entered the final of the boys’ sub-junior hockey National Championship (Division B) after beating Bengal 2-1 in Bengaluru today.





In the final, Namdhari XI will face Mumbai School Sports Association, who beat Rajasthan 5-1.



Akashdeep Singh opened the scoring for Namdhari XI in the 41st minute with a penalty corner conversion. They extended their advantage with a penalty corner conversion by Surpreet Singh in the 54th minute. Within a minute, though, Bengal struck back. But Namdhari XI kept their composure to seal the victory.



Easy wins for Punjab, Haryana girls



Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana registered comfortable wins on the opening day of the women’s junior National Championship (Division A) in Bhopal today.



Chandigarh beat Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 4-1 in Pool A. Poonam Olla (18th minute), Kavita (20th), Amritpal Kaur (31st) and Shalu Mann (45th) scored for Chandigarh.



Punjab beat Hockey Patiala 3-1 in Pool A. Gurkamalpreet Kaur scored a quick brace (30th, 32nd) in their victory. Hockey Patiala’s goal was scored by Mitali in the 69th minute.



In Pool B, Haryana outclassed Chhattisgarh 19-0. Reet (15th, 20th, 29th, 38th, 42nd) and Amandeep Kaur (5th, 8th, 24th, 34th) scored hat-tricks.



In Pool C, Hockey Coorg beat Delhi 2-0, while Jharkhand beat Karnataka 5-3. In Pool D, Odisha beat Tamil Nadu 3-0.



