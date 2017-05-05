Turf displacement forces adjustments



By Mark Pouchet



The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) is proposing to host a series of weekend club tournaments until the arrival of the new TT $1.3m turf, currently being manufactured by Germany-based manufacturer and installer of synthetic sport surfaces, Polytan.





Last evening, the TTHB's competition committee was expected to meet with club representatives and make their proposal for a new outdoor schedule, running from May until December this year. To date, the TTHB has decided against starting their outdoor season, which usually begins in January but was postponed this year because of the hosting of the March 25-April 2 FIH Men's World League Round 2.



“Our thinking is now that the major tournaments for the Men's and the Ladies are over,” TTHB president Douglas Camacho said, “there is a meeting today (yesterday) to determine the structure going forward from now until the end of December and what tournaments internationally and locally we want to take part in and then the idea is until the turf is raised we will run weekend tournaments so the teams and the national teams could train in the week and then we run a division of a tournament, another the following week and so on. Once clubs ratify it today (yesterday) we are good to go.” Camacho said.



The Tobago-based Paradise Hockey Club had offered to host mini-tournaments in Tobago until the TTHB confirmed the functioning of at least one of the turfs when the TTHB can again formulate a regular match schedule.



“It is something to ensure people continue to have the opportunity to train and to play in competitions, which we believe will be well received,” Camacho explained, “I think people like the idea too of more finite tournaments, playing four to five games we will probably shorten the games to 30 minutes for a more intense competition and have a great day or two of hockey. So between May and June, while the turf is going through the process we will have constant little competitions every weekend. That's the plan.”



The former TTOC president added that the TTHB is also likely to bring forward their indoor season to run from August to September ahead of the FIH World Indoor Qualifiers in Guyana in October.



Camacho said the turf is currently being manufactured and the TTHB is in constant contact with Polytan so that it can co-ordinate the transfer of the existing turf at Tacarigua to Petrotrin and the installation of the new turf at the National Hockey Centre.



“They are standing by for when they know it (the turf) is being shipped to come in. The hope is they start to do the preparation work in Point A Pierre before the turf arrives,” Camacho said.



That work includes preparing the Petrotrin sub-base. Sub-base preparation work, including repair and levelling of the underlay which includes a base of rubberised pellets, will be carried out at Tacarigua when the turf is actually shipped from Germany. That is when the old carpet will be rolled up and transported to Petrotrin.



“Once it is on the sea we will know when it is likely to arrive in T&T and we will then be able to have minimum downtime because hopefully by that stage Petrotrin will be playable and the national teams and so on could be training and then they put down the new turf on prepared sub-base in Tacarigua and eventually the FIH Lab will come to certify if for 5-7 years,” Camacho said.



Trinidad & Tobago Express