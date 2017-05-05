By BRIAN YONGA





Successful conversion of set pieces has contributed to Kenya Police’s impressive start to the Kenya Hockey Union start this season.





Police chalked up their seventh straight win on Wednesday evening in a 5-1 mauling of Kenyatta University Vultures in a mid-week encounter. The result saw Police top the standings with 21 points, maintaining their 100 per cent record this season.



It was Police’s third match in six days and the law enforcers have clearly underlined their intentions of winning back the title they last won in 2013.



IMPRESSIVE CONVERSION



However, it is their impressive conversion of short corners that has given them an edge over their opponents. Out of the 23 goals they have scored so far, 20 of them have come from short corners, underlining their prowess in the set pieces.



And Kenya Police’s stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi is determined to take full advantage of the opportunities to ensure his side reclaim the gong.



“We will continue to lay emphasis on set pieces which we are good at, especially short corners. We would like to keep this winning streak going on and see where it leads us,” he stressed.



The tactician has however termed it premature the talk of his team being the favourites for the title.



“There are a lot of matches to play and most teams have played very few matches therefore we just have to keep doing our bit in winning matches,” he added. Police are yet to face champions Strathmore University and Butali Sugar Warriors and results against those two sides will paint a clear picture of their title credentials.



In Wednesday’s encounter, Police went ahead after just 11 minutes with Amos Barkibirir firing in the opener through a well taken field goal. The students were however levelled minutes later, taking advantage of some sloppy defending as Lawrence Makhasa sounded the board after a penalty corner.



But Police, who finished third last season, intensified their attacks in the final quarter hitting four goals in the space of 15 minutes to secure another impressive success. Skipper Brian Saina, Samuel Wokila, Titus Kimutai and Felix Okoth all got their names in the score sheet to maintain their team’s unbeaten run.



Police are four points clear of second-placed Greensharks, who have played a game more. Champions Strathmore, who have played five matches are ninth after only one win. Butali are one place up.



