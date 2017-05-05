Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sushila Chanu back in National women’s hockey team

Published on Friday, 05 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 13
Rani Rampal to lead women’s team in New Zealand



Sushila Chanu returned to the National women’s hockey team after a lengthy injury-forced absence as India announced its squad for the tour of New Zealand here on Thursday.



India is set to play a five-match Test series against the Kiwis, starting on May 14 in Pukekohe.

Sushila, who spent eight months out after undergoing surgery on her injured knee following the Olympics, has been named vice-captain.

“It was a difficult period for me, but the injury is not on my mind now. I’m confident and ready to play,” she said.

India will continue to be led by Rani Rampal, who captained the side to victory in the Hockey World League Round 2 event in Canada last month.

The New Zealand series will be a vital outing for India as it prepares for the Women’s Hockey World League semifinal, to be held in Johannesburg in July.

The team has spent the last three weeks training at the SAI here. “The goal of the tour is to play well against a higher ranked team and experience on what level we are now,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

The squad: Rani Rampal (capt.), Rajani Etimarpu, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Renuka Yadav, Nikki Pradhan, Reena Khokar, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Sonika, and Anupa Barla.

The Hindu

