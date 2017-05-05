In the Pakistan Hockey Federation's triangular series, like the opening match, today's match also went according to the script.





At the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Seniors, who had defeated Pakistan Whites 2-0 yesterday, routed Development Squad, the least experienced of the three sides.



The seniors notched five goals without reply.



Aleem Bilal and Arslan Qadir both had a brace while skipper Haseem Khan netted the other goal.



It was 2-0 at the half time.



On Friday, Pakistan Whites play the Development Squad.



PHF Media release