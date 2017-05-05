

Photo: Bex Charteris, CMGSPORT



It was a day of mixed results for the New Zealand Masters sides as Australia pushed further ahead in the race for the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge trophy in Whangarei on Wednesday.





The sun was shining once again at the Whangarei Hockey Centre, with the 35+ Men getting things underway on the Currie Electrical turf at 12pm. After a close encounter on day one, hopes were high for the Kiwi Men. Despite the Kiwis’ best efforts, Australia proved too strong on the day running out 8-2 winners. Nick Lampp and Andrew Nation scoring New Zealand’s two goals.



The Men’s 40+ and Men’s 45+ sides also found the going tough on Wednesday, with the 40+ team going down 5-0 and the 45+ team falling 3-1. Mark Gill finding the back of the net for the 45+ team in the final quarter as the side looked to mount a comeback, however time ran out despite a number of good opportunities.



The Women’s 35+ team were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw, with the New Zealand ladies having the chance to seize the upper hand in their second game on Turf 3 on Thursday.



News was better for the 40+ Women and 50+ Men, both scoring resounding victories to set themselves up well for the week. After a frustrating 1-1 draw on Tuesday, the 40+ Women have put themselves in pole position to secure the 40+ series after goals from Vicky Ward, Veronica Hay and Kelly Rowlingson saw the side secure a 3-0 victory.



A hat-trick from captain Brett Butcher, including two neatly taken penalty strokes, saw the 50+ Men dominate Australia and score a 5-0 victory. Kevin Johnson and Craig Brett adding the other two.



Day three sees a full round of nine games at the Whangarei Hockey Centre – with the highlights including opportunities for the 50+, 55+ and 60+ Women to secure series victories with win’s tomorrow.



Hockey New Zealand Media release